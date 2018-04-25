Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

JuJu does his 'doorbell dance' for Pizza Hut

Tim Benz | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
Pizza Hut/YouTube
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster takes a selfie with fans after the Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster takes a selfie with fans after the Steelers beat the Texans 34-6 Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.

Updated 10 hours ago

I think I'm getting a good vibe of what Steeler Nation wants to see from its team over the draft weekend.

In no particular order:

• Inside linebacker to fill the void left by Ryan Shazier

• Running back to potentially replace Le'Veon Bell in 2019

• More JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media

Like I said, no particular order.

Yes, JuJu's social media savvy and mad dance skills have landed him an endorsement deal with Pizza Hut.

Smith-Schuster would like for you to send him your ... wait for it ... "doorbell dance" on Instagram.

You know, your excited dance routine whenever your pizza arrives at the door.

Previously, my idea of a "doorbell dance" was what my dog used to do when he was a puppy. A stranger would ring the doorbell, and he'd get so excited, the dance usually wound up with me cleaning the carpet for 20 minutes.

Based on this video, JuJu doesn't go quite that far. But he's pretty into it.

The winner of the best doorbell dance gets tickets to a regular season NFL game of their choice.

What if Vontaze Burfict rang JuJu Smith-Schuster's doorbell? Would JuJu knock him out again, dance over him and take the pizza?

Leaving no tip of course.

