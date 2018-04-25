Shots at Pirates? Gerrit Cole talks about philosophy with Astros that makes him dominant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First, Gerrit Cole got dragged into the pine tar debate.

Now, we see he may be starting a little fire of his own.

As we know, the former Pirates ace has been excellent in his first five starts in Houston. He's completed the seventh inning in each one. His ERA is 1.29. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 49:8.

And contrary to the pine tar story, Cole says his success is not about increased spin. It's about a philosophical change from Pittsburgh to Houston.

Check out this quote to the Sporting News .

Cole tells the publication: He has valued a pitching philosophy in Houston that allows for divergent techniques, but with a common thread: "It's OK to miss."

"Cole said he's learned that he doesn't have to sweat it when he aims a fastball low and away but it catches too much of the plate instead," the story goes on to say.

Cole expanded in the story: "That's been huge for me. You don't have to dot up as much, so it's freed me up to just attack."

This line from the story is intended to be praising the Astros, but from a Pirates perspective, it comes off as damning.

"Instead of fearing the mistake, he said he's learning to lean in to the possibility — to stop trying to nibble, and just trust his stuff."

And perhaps the coup de grâce here: "It's showing in terms of my command and stuff, but I also think it has to do with the philosophy. It's different," Cole said of his training regimen.

There's plenty more in the story.

Toward the end, Cole refuses to blame the Pirates while attempting to prop up the Astros. That's professional on his part. But now the conversation needs to be had: Was Gerrit Cole being over-coached here?

Should he have just been encouraged to throw more and worry about hitting spots less?

For now, it sure seems that way.

Clint Hurdle and Ray Searage weren't asked for comment before yesterday's rain out. Maybe they'll have one today.