First call: Belichick meets with VP of officiating to talk holding, QB protection. Seriously.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today in "First Call": Did Gerrit Cole take a subtle swat at the Pirates? What "coulda been" in the NHL playoffs. Gronk announces a return. Belichick meets with Al Riveron. And Edzo's Kentucky Derby pick!

Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

Always nice to see a few old chums get together for a casual lunch.

Met with @Patriots HC Bill Belichick & his staff today. We discussed the points of emphasis including defensive holding and QB protection. pic.twitter.com/INeSRQZUDb — Al Riveron (@alriveron) April 25, 2018

Hey, Al, did you guys have a nice laugh about changing the catch rule one year too late, as well?

Let me guess. Bill dropped a finger sandwich, and you wouldn't let him eat it because "it didn't survive the ground!"

GET IT!?

Oh, and then everyone chuckled. Good times, right?

Seriously, how do we think this conversation went?

"OK, Al. Here's how it's gonna go. It's defensive holding when the other team does it. But when we do it, that's OK. And as far as protecting the quarterback goes, no one is allowed to touch Brady.

Ever. Not at all. Can't even look at him cross-eyed. If they do, it's a penalty.

Got it? We good? Great. You pick up the check. I've got a new puppy to walk."

Gerrit Cole shot at the Pirates?

Yesterday, we told you how Gerrit Cole got dragged into the pine tar debate.

Now, we see he may be starting a little fire of his own.

As we know, the former Pirates ace has been excellent in his first five starts in Houston. He's completed the seventh inning in each one. His ERA is 1.29. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 49:8.

And contrary to the pine tar story, Cole says his success is not about increased spin. It's about a philosophical change from Pittsburgh to Houston.

Check out this quote to the Sporting News .

Cole tells the publication, "he has valued a pitching philosophy in Houston that allows for divergent techniques, but with a common thread: 'It's OK to miss.'

"Cole said he's learned that he doesn't have to sweat it when he aims a fastball low and away but it catches too much of the plate instead," the story goes on to say.

Cole expanded in the story: "That's been huge for me. You don't have to dot up as much, so it's freed me up to just attack."

This line from the story is intended to be praising the Astros, but from a Pirates perspective, it comes off as damning.

"Instead of fearing the mistake, he said he's learning to lean in to the possibility — to stop trying to nibble, and just trust his stuff."

And perhaps the coup de grâce here: "It's showing in terms of my command and stuff, but I also think it has to do with the philosophy. It's different," Cole said of his training regimen.

There's plenty more in the story.

Toward the end, Cole refuses to blame the Pirates while attempting to prop up the Astros. That's professional on his part. But now the conversation needs to be had: Was Gerrit Cole being over-coached here?

Should he have just been encouraged to throw more and worry about hitting spots less?

For now, it sure seems that way.

Clint Hurdle and Ray Searage weren't asked for comment before yesterday's rain out. Maybe they'll have one today.

What could've been

There was a lot of banter yesterday on multiple sports talk radio outlets about the NHL playoff format. Some griping came from hosts and callers about the fact that Washington and the Penguins are meeting for a third straight year.

Some complain that's too frequent. Others say it's so good that they'd rather see the match up in the Eastern Conference Final as opposed to a Metro Division final/Eastern Conference semifinal.

Both results would've happened this year under the old playoff format.

The Penguins finished second in the Metro and would've been the fifth seed behind division winners in Tampa Bay and Washington. Plus, they would've fallen behind Boston and Toronto.

So the Penguins would've gotten a rare Maple Leafs playoff matchup in an interesting 4-5 affair. Toronto would've had home ice. The teams haven't met in the playoffs since a 4-2 series win for Toronto in 1999.

If the favorites won in that first-round brackets — aside from the Penguins "upsetting" the Leafs — the Pens would've skated against Tampa in the second round, and the survivor of Boston or Washington in the Eastern finals.

In other first-round battles, the Lightning would've drawn New Jersey just as they did, anyway. The same could be said for Washington and Columbus.

Philadelphia would've been placed against Boston instead of the Penguins.

On one hand, that fictional draw sounds more interesting, especially getting the Capitals in a conference final. I would've liked that.

On the other, the real-life joy of whipping the Flyers and being assured a shot of furthering the hex over Washington one round earlier? That's fun too.

Edzo's Derby pick is in!:

It's great to see that former Penguins coach and NBC Hockey analyst Ed Olczyk is cancer-free and back at work .

As you may know, Olczyk is not only a hockey expert. But he knows his way around a race track and even does some analysis for the network when it comes to horse racing too.

I always lean on Edzo for Kentucky Derby advice. The race is just over two weeks away. And yesterday on the Mark Madden Show on 105.9 The X, Olczyk hedged his bet (at about the 29-minute mark).

At first he sounded like he was leaning towards Justify, a Bob Baffert horse. But by the end, it appears that Olczyk is suggesting that Good Magic is the way to go.

Speaking of horses

One talking point in the months leading up to the Derby was that a horse intending to run was named "Gronkowski."

But the "Gronk horse" apparently had to pull out due to a fever.

The Steelers should be so lucky next year.

Oh, and that's something that will officially be a factor in Week 15. New England's star tight end announced that he will be playing in 2018.

Little doubt existed about this after the Patriots' Super Bowl loss. But Gronkowski did fire up some speculation that he'd retire.

Yet, Gronk met with Bill Belichick yesterday and informed the coach of his decision to continue playing

Somewhere Sean Davis just broke out in a cold sweat.