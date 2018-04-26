Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Leonys Martin was writhing in pain. Then he bombed a homer off Jameson Taillon.

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Detroit Tigers' Leonys Martin grimaces after being hit by a foul ball in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Martin collected himself and hit a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon gets a new ball after giving up a home run to the Tigers' Leonys Martin during the first inning Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon gets a new ball after giving up a home run to the Tigers' Leonys Martin during the first inning Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.

Men, at some point in our lives we have all been Leonys Martin.

Whether it was a bad hop in softball, a frat prank from your idiot friend in college or an innocent mistake from your Wiffle Ball bat-wielding child at a picnic, this has happened to us.

At that moment, all you want is death. Sweet, glorious death. It's the only thing that will make the pain stop because right then, the agony feels like it is going to last for the rest of your life.

Leading off Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday at PNC Park, Martin got the afternoon going with an inauspicious start. He fouled a Jameson Taillon pitch off the ground and straight into his…

Um, I'll just let the video do the talking.

What you have just witnessed was 2 minutes, 5 seconds of torture.

You saw the coaches and the trainer out there. What do you do? What do you say?

You've just got to give the dude a few minutes to catch his breath, steady his legs, wipe the tears out of his eye and ... hit a home run?!

Yup. Just pitches after that horrible turn of events, Martin did this (warning, you are going to have sit through the initial foul ball again. Sorry):

Are you kidding? That wasn't just a homer. That was bomb. It almost landed in the shrubbery in center field.

From here on out, Leonys Martin is a hero in my eyes. A .248 hitter in your program. A Hall of Fame gladiator in our hearts.

The Gateway Clipper should've given him a ceremonial horn blast. The pierogis should've lined up to give a high five.

The Tigers won Game 1, 13-10. The Pirates grabbed the night cap 8-3.

