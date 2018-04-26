Leonys Martin was writhing in pain. Then he bombed a homer off Jameson Taillon.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Men, at some point in our lives we have all been Leonys Martin.

Whether it was a bad hop in softball, a frat prank from your idiot friend in college or an innocent mistake from your Wiffle Ball bat-wielding child at a picnic, this has happened to us.

At that moment, all you want is death. Sweet, glorious death. It's the only thing that will make the pain stop because right then, the agony feels like it is going to last for the rest of your life.

Leading off Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday at PNC Park, Martin got the afternoon going with an inauspicious start. He fouled a Jameson Taillon pitch off the ground and straight into his…

Um, I'll just let the video do the talking.

#Tigers @ #Pirates Leonys Martin fouls a pitch into the ground, which comes up and hits him in the groin, leaving him in some serious pain (02:05)MLB Gameday: https://t.co/majKGFXjlN pic.twitter.com/F1LZcZ1gGG — Ballpark Videos (@BallparkVids) April 25, 2018

What you have just witnessed was 2 minutes, 5 seconds of torture.

You saw the coaches and the trainer out there. What do you do? What do you say?

You've just got to give the dude a few minutes to catch his breath, steady his legs, wipe the tears out of his eye and ... hit a home run?!

Yup. Just pitches after that horrible turn of events, Martin did this (warning, you are going to have sit through the initial foul ball again. Sorry):

Leonys Martin got hit in the nuts and then two pitches later crushed a home run! pic.twitter.com/SF5b41iEQh — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 26, 2018

Are you kidding? That wasn't just a homer. That was bomb. It almost landed in the shrubbery in center field.

From here on out, Leonys Martin is a hero in my eyes. A .248 hitter in your program. A Hall of Fame gladiator in our hearts.

The Gateway Clipper should've given him a ceremonial horn blast. The pierogis should've lined up to give a high five.

The Tigers won Game 1, 13-10. The Pirates grabbed the night cap 8-3.