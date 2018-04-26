First call: Pirates react to Gerrit Cole's success; would Steelers use 1st pick for RB?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that's deep

On Wednesday we told you about a Sporting News article that had some very interesting Gerrit Cole quotes.

In it, the former Pirates pitcher primarily gave credit to Houston's pitching philosophy as to why he was performing so well in his first year with the Astros. He says that in Houston he is free to simply rely on his pitches more so than being trained to focus a ton of energy towards location.

As stated in the post, "Instead of fearing the mistake" Cole is learning to "stop trying to nibble, and just trust his stuff."

Yesterday I asked Pirates manager Clint Hurdle if he and Cole ever butted heads over philosophy, or if Cole ever made a request to worry more about just pitching and less on spotting the ball.

Hurdle said no and that he didn't take Cole's comments "as he was saying anything derogatory" and that he is "a big believer in second chances and fresh starts."

Shortly after his pregame media availability, Hurdle passed along this quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson.

"We cannot see things that stare us in the face until the hour comes that the mind is ripened."

I don't know if that's from "Nature" or the "American Scholar" or "The Divinity School Address," but I do know something else.

Somewhere in his grave in Author's Ridge, Emerson is rolling over and saying to himself, "I know my words are merely associated with pioneering transcendentalism.

But now that I'm aware that someone is quoting me in the context of a baseball pitcher increasing his spin rate on his fastball and shedding the shackles of quadrant location, well, now ... now, I have really made a lasting impact."

Another outing, another dud for Taillon

If you believe in jinxes, then blame me for what's gone wrong with Jameson Taillon.

Last week, I wrote this glowing piece about Taillon's great start to April.

Since then, he's gotten shelled in his last two starts. At the time of that post, his ERA was 0.89. It's now 4.91.

After getting chased in Philadelphia in the second inning last Friday, Taillon failed to get out of the fourth inning Wednesday night against Detroit. He allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs. The Pirates lost Game 1 of that double header 13-10 before winning Game 2 by a score of 8-3 .

Taillon discussed the defeat afterward.

Guessing on Guice

As we talked about in our Dr. Phone Fix podcast today , if all the top quality inside linebackers are gone, the Steelers should take LSU running back Derrius Guice in the first round.

That's if he is still on the board. After some news that came out yesterday, he may fall.

The NFL has stated that it has found no proof to his claim that he was asked awkward questions at the NFL combine such as: "Do you like men" and "is you mother a prostitute."

An ESPN.com post about the situation stated that Guice even admitted to one team that he made the whole thing up.

Maturity questions already existed for Guice coming into the draft. This story won't help.

But if you're the Steelers, you've put up with headaches for two years with Le'Veon Bell. And the production was worth it. Guice could be the same way.

And the headaches will cost you about $13 million less in 2019.

No Geno, no problem!

The Penguins start their Eastern Conference semifinal tonight . They'll begin the series without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin .

But that hasn't dulled the confidence of Penguins fans. After the news came out about those two, I posted a web poll to see if that made people second guess the Pens' chances of winning this series.

How will the #Pens vs Caps series go? — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) April 26, 2018

Apparently not.

I have a question. For those that are still picking "Pens in 4 or 5", what were you thinking BEFORE Malkin and Hagelin got ruled out of at least Game 1? That the Pens would win the first three so convincingly that Washington would just surrender before Game 4?

What a Game 7

If — or according to the poll, WHEN — the Penguins advance to the Eastern Conference finals, they'll play either Tampa Bay or Boston.

This is now known after the Bruins won an incredibly entertaining Game 7 at home last night to eliminate the Maple Leafs. The final score was 7-4 .

How often do you ever see a game seven that wide open?

Jake DeBrusk's goal was they eye-popper of the bunch.

That made it 5-4 Bruins. Game 1 of their series in Tampa is at 3 p.m Saturday. You can catch Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 p.m. and on Saturday in prime time at 8 p.m. on NBC. They host the Sharks in the first two games of that series.

The NHL finally released the rest of the Pens/Caps series schedule , too.