Breakfast with Benz

How the Steelers could draft Le'Veon Bell's replacement and WR depth

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
LSU running back Derrius Guice scores a touchdown in front of Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill during the second half of the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
In our final pre-NFL Draft podcast via Dr. Phone Fix with Luke Easterling of DraftWire.com , we get into a conversation about the running backs and pass catchers in this draft who could be targets of the Steelers.

I'm a big fan of what Derrius Guice could be in the Steelers offense. I agree with the majority opinion on this one. He's the second-best running back in the draft after Saquon Barkley.

As we outlined in "First Call" today , he has some off-the-field questions. But since the Steelers should be looking for a Le'Veon Bell replacement for 2019, Guice could be the guy.

Plus, what if Bell doesn't report on time to start the season or if he gets hurt?

LISTEN: How the Steelers could draft Le'Veon Bell's replacement

If all of the inside linebackers are gone, I hope Kevin Colbert drafts Guice if he is still on the board. We ask Easterling if that's a possibility or not.

Should Guice and all the ILBs be gone by No. 28, then what? Well, Easterling says there will be at least one really good fit for the Steelers in Round 2. Find out who it is. And there is a second LSU running back besides Guice that could help the Steelers late.

Later in the discussion, we dive into potential mid-round wide receiver picks who could help the Steelers this year, and even more if Martavis Bryant is gone after 2018.

More importantly, some of the teams who may be drafting an inside linebacker before the Steelers are also deficient at the wide receiver spot. So will any of the receivers be enticing enough to them so that they may leave the likes of a Rashaan Evans or Leighton Vander Esch on the board?

And since the Steelers likely won't be drafting a pass-catching tight end of consequence, is there a good blocker late?

