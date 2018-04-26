Internet explodes in mockery of Browns picking Baker Mayfield
Leave it to the Browns to have a passel of options with the top NFL Draft pick ... and take the biggest risk in Baker Mayfield.
Needless to say, the internet had some fun with the decision.
get the marker out #MAYFIELD pic.twitter.com/yL4qTU6K0K— Madden Producer (@MaddenProducer) April 26, 2018
Browns fans be like....We got @saquon #1 overall right?....No?...Baker Mayfield instead?...Oh... pic.twitter.com/8UenzUzJi4— Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) April 27, 2018
Even Browns fans are like ... #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zjQBqrCcR5— #StickballSchool (@vivathematadors) April 27, 2018
Not all Browns fans seemed immediately happy with the choice.
The reaction from the #Browns fans #SocialElites #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UGV9ikrk5A— Social Elites TX (@SocialElitesTX) April 27, 2018
ESPN cut away from those guys really quickly to a group of other fans celebrating with approval. Like this glutton for punishment. He seems convinced.
Very mixed reaction from Browns fans pic.twitter.com/ZRoBrO8bRl— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2018
If he "likes winners", what's he doing rooting for Cleveland? And how about the kid in the front row of this draft party.
#Browns fans react to the selection of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the No. 1 overall choice in the 2018 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lMuaGNaCpw— Nate Barnes (@NateBarnes_) April 27, 2018
He looks like he's going to cry. It's OK, kid. Disappointment that massive at such a young age is good for character.
I think he had already purchased a Cleveland Saquon Barkley jersey. The pick actually got booed when it was announced in the stadium at the Indians game.
Indians fans just booed the announcement of the Browns' Baker Mayfield pick ♀️— Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) April 27, 2018
Shortly after the Mayfield pick, the Indians blew a 4-3 lead to Seattle and lost 5-4. Even former Steeler Plaxico Burress got in on the fun!
Browns will have the 1st pick again next year— Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) April 27, 2018
But some Browns faithful remain defiant.
Don't worry, Cleveland. We don't need a ride. We'll get an Uber to the draft next year. Where, no doubt, you'll be in the top 5 again.