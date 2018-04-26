Internet explodes in mockery of Browns picking Baker Mayfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leave it to the Browns to have a passel of options with the top NFL Draft pick ... and take the biggest risk in Baker Mayfield.

Needless to say, the internet had some fun with the decision.

Browns fans be like....We got @saquon #1 overall right?....No?...Baker Mayfield instead?...Oh... pic.twitter.com/8UenzUzJi4 — Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) April 27, 2018

Not all Browns fans seemed immediately happy with the choice.

ESPN cut away from those guys really quickly to a group of other fans celebrating with approval. Like this glutton for punishment. He seems convinced.

Very mixed reaction from Browns fans pic.twitter.com/ZRoBrO8bRl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2018

If he "likes winners", what's he doing rooting for Cleveland? And how about the kid in the front row of this draft party.

#Browns fans react to the selection of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the No. 1 overall choice in the 2018 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lMuaGNaCpw — Nate Barnes (@NateBarnes_) April 27, 2018

He looks like he's going to cry. It's OK, kid. Disappointment that massive at such a young age is good for character.

I think he had already purchased a Cleveland Saquon Barkley jersey. The pick actually got booed when it was announced in the stadium at the Indians game.

Indians fans just booed the announcement of the Browns' Baker Mayfield pick ‍♀️ — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) April 27, 2018

Shortly after the Mayfield pick, the Indians blew a 4-3 lead to Seattle and lost 5-4. Even former Steeler Plaxico Burress got in on the fun!

Browns will have the 1st pick again next year — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) April 27, 2018

But some Browns faithful remain defiant.

Don't worry, Cleveland. We don't need a ride. We'll get an Uber to the draft next year. Where, no doubt, you'll be in the top 5 again.