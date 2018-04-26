Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Internet explodes in mockery of Browns picking Baker Mayfield

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks past a video board displaying an image of Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma after he was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images
Updated 2 hours ago

Leave it to the Browns to have a passel of options with the top NFL Draft pick ... and take the biggest risk in Baker Mayfield.

Needless to say, the internet had some fun with the decision.

Not all Browns fans seemed immediately happy with the choice.

ESPN cut away from those guys really quickly to a group of other fans celebrating with approval. Like this glutton for punishment. He seems convinced.

If he "likes winners", what's he doing rooting for Cleveland? And how about the kid in the front row of this draft party.

He looks like he's going to cry. It's OK, kid. Disappointment that massive at such a young age is good for character.

I think he had already purchased a Cleveland Saquon Barkley jersey. The pick actually got booed when it was announced in the stadium at the Indians game.

Shortly after the Mayfield pick, the Indians blew a 4-3 lead to Seattle and lost 5-4. Even former Steeler Plaxico Burress got in on the fun!

But some Browns faithful remain defiant.

Don't worry, Cleveland. We don't need a ride. We'll get an Uber to the draft next year. Where, no doubt, you'll be in the top 5 again.

