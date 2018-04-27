First call: Hey, Brad Marchand, quit licking your opponents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Roger Goodell was booed so hard at the draft, I thought Al Riveron had walked in the building with him. Martavis Bryant comments on his trade to Oakland. Marc-Andre Fleury joins the wave in Vegas. And Brad Marchand is told to stop licking people during games.

And I double checked that last sentence to make sure I haven't fallen into an alternate reality.

Now this is hatred

Did you see the start of the NFL Draft? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got booed so loudly in Dallas you could hear it in Houston.

Those were some loud boos for Goodell LOL pic.twitter.com/2kkq3fwGTY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 27, 2018

I mean I've heard booing before. But that was like if the overturn of the Jesse James touchdown against the Patriots had been announced by Marian Hossa as a Red Wing in 2009 while Vontaze Burfict kicked puppies on the sideline.

Apparently the NFL thought flanking Goodell with Cowboys legends such as Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten would be enough to calm the crowd.

Guess again.

That's like coming out on stage in Pittsburgh with Mean Joe Greene, Mario Lemieux, Jonas Salk and Fred Rogers to introduce Donnie Iris singing "God Bless America" and still getting booed.

Bye bye, Bryant

The Steelers traded Martavis Bryant to Oakland for a third-round pick. Despite ending the season buttoned up and playing better over the last few weeks, Bryant was a malcontent earlier in the season coming off of his drug suspensions.

In the middle part of the season he asked for a trade. He backed off that statement. Now he got his initial wish.

And the Raiders sent out this familiar highlight to hype their fans over the move. Note, Bryant retweeted it.

A preview of things to come.The newest wide receiver in Silver and Black does things like this. pic.twitter.com/aaiJrENs80 — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 27, 2018

Bryant was diplomatic about the deal.

Just got off the phone with Martavis Bryant, who called the trade a 'blessing' but has no bitterness toward Pittsburgh. "I'll always have love for the Steelers," he said. Was prepared to play out 2018 and be a good teammate if not traded. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2018

Bryant as a Raider is such a perfect fit, isn't it? An uber-talented, mentally erratic, deep-threat receiver who has been cast aside from another team because of off-the-field issues and drama.

He couldn't be more Raider if he tried!

By the way, Bryant will face the Steelers on Dec. 12 in Oakland.

Fleury wave

While Penguins fans were popping blood-pressure pills like they were Pez last night en route to watching their team's 3-2 win in Washington, Vegas Golden Knights fans were totally chill.

The Knights blanked San Jose 7-0 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots in the process of recording his 13th playoff shutout.

He was so relaxed, he even did the wave with the crowd.

Does everyone hate the wave less now that loves it? pic.twitter.com/oyhnCL03CS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 27, 2018

Another one-time Penguin, James Neal, scored during the game. More importantly he elected to wear this tie in public.

If am not wearing that tie by the next time I am on the "KDKA Sports Showdown," I have failed the audience and the guardians of fashion.

Two minutes for ... licking?!

This shouldn't have to be said. But the NHL doesn't want players licking each other.

During games anyway. What they do off the ice, I assume, is their choice.

But Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been accused of licking Toronto's Leo Komarov.

'I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him.' #Bruins winger Brad Marchand on the lick seen around the world. pic.twitter.com/NnPQ3uzGAs — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) April 13, 2018

An ESPN report states that "A league spokesperson confirmed a report by Sportsnet that the NHL demanded Marchand not repeat that particular antic again. A message was communicated to Marchand through the series' supervisor of officials Mick McGeough."

At some point, whoever drafted that email had to say out loud, "Am I actually hitting send on this email right now? Subject line--No Face Licking. Is this real life?"

Oh, Canada

You are so adorable, Canada. Hockey is considered your game. But you've come closer to a successful invasion of Vermont than you have to keeping the Cup north of the border in recent years.

Dare I say it, recent decades.

Montreal was the last Stanley Cup winning NHL team from Canada. One round into the playoffs of 2018, and there is only one team left from the country.

That's the Winnipeg Jets. There was a proclamation in Parliament to formally get the entire nation behind the Jets for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And it went as Canadian as something could go .

MP @RobertSopuck , a big Winnipeg Jets fan, called on everyone to 'join on the bandwagon of Canada's team' in the Commons today. #GoJetsGo #wfp pic.twitter.com/Dij5jZD93e — Dylan Robertson (@withfilesfrom) April 26, 2018

Either way, adorable, right? I mean, that nice old representative was so gosh darn proud of his little speech. Especially that jab at the Maple Leafs, eh?

Zing!

Well, I'll give Canada this. At least the country can unite over something up there. Down here we're so politically divided, I'm not even sure the whole country could even get behind the "Miracle on Ice" team if it was competing nowadays.

"I dunno. I want to root for those guys. But I really don't like that Eruzione fella's position on net neutrality!"