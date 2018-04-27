Analysis: Like a bad rerun, Capitals find a way to lose Game 1 vs. Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I'm trying to come up with a scenario where it could've gone worse for the Capitals.

And I just can't do it.

I get it. This is a Pittsburgh outlet. I should probably use this space to encourage all Penguins fans to bask in the latest gut-check win for their team in these Stanley Cup salad days.

Thursday's 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against Washington is up there. It's not like Game 7 last year. Or Game 6 at Tampa Bay two years ago.

It was nails, though. Total nails. No Evgeni Malkin. No Carl Hagelin. On the road. Trailing within the first 17 seconds of the game. Down two goals in the third period.

So, yes, heap credit at the feet of all 18 skaters and goalie Matt Murray, as well as head coach Mike Sullivan.

"I do think our guys have a certain resolve or resilience," Sullivan said. "They just stay with it."

Pure instinct tells me, just write that. Give the fans 750 fawning words about how this is the latest example of why this team's colors are Black and Gold, but inside they are pure brass.

"Playoffs are another level," Sidney Crosby said.

But how can I not talk about what happened to the Washington Capitals? How is anything else the main story?

That team in Washington losing to this Penguin team — again — in that fashion, could be cataclysmic for the rest of the series.

Coming into the best-of-seven, one of the narratives already was: "How do the Capitals overcome the 'when is the other shoe going to drop' thinking?"

Well the other shoe just dropped, while the first one had already been laced up and ready for a win.

Think about it: The team that always finds a way to screw it up screwed it up on a night where everything was laid out for them to win.

Goalie Braden Holtby was stopping everything. And when he couldn't stop the puck, it was hitting off the post or the Penguins were flubbing shots in front of a wide-open net.

Riley Sheahan almost erased that opening Evgeny Kuznetsov goal 17 seconds into the game with a response off the next faceoff.

Shortly thereafter, Sidney Crosby missed a golden chance. Dominik Simon missed two glorious opportunities. Jake Guentzel hit the crossbar to start the second period. Derick Brassard drew some iron, as well.

Everything about the game was screaming: "THIS ISN'T PITTSBURGH'S NIGHT!"

Until it was.

In the most Penguins way possible. Against the Caps. One goal became two. Two became three. The lead was theirs in the span of five minutes, and Matt Murray stopped the last 17 shots he saw.

"They're a quick strike kind of offense," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "It was played to their identity a little bit."

Meanwhile, Holtby, who had been stellar early, melted into a puddle late. It was his typical game against the Penguins. The numbers weren't bad. But his timing of being bad was awful. Like the third goal, which he messed up behind the net to start the sequence.

As usual, he wasn't as good as the other guy, in the other crease, in the Black and Gold uniform; whether that guy wore 29 or 30.

Since we love to use this analogy around here, imagine the Steelers driving the length of the field against the Patriots on the first possession, then seeing Ben Roethlisberger throw a pick in the end zone.

There's a lot of football left to be played, but you always feel like you are doing it uphill against 13 guys.

Well, 14 if you count God, who is obviously working against you.

If you're a Caps fans, or maybe even a player, you have to be asking yourself a series of questions this morning:

"How did that happen again ... to us ... at their hand. And how do we ever figure it out during the next six games?"