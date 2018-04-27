Podcast: Trib's Tim Benz, Joe Rutter analyze Terrell Edmunds, Steelers draft
With the top linebacker prospects off the board, the Steelers drafted with the back end of their defense in mind Thursday by selecting former Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds in the first round.
Edmunds, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound redshirt junior, is the brother of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who also was taken in the first round. He went No. 16 to the Buffalo Bills. Another brother, Trey, plays for the New Orleans Saints. It was the first time in NFL history that brothers were selected in the first round.
Edmunds said he thought he was going to be a Day 2 selection. So that's second or even third round.
Most draft analysts agree.
LISTEN: Tim Benz, Joe Rutter analyze Terrell Edmunds, Steelers draft
NFL.com's Mike Mayock rated Edmunds as the 73rd player on his board. ESPN's Mel Kiper had him as the eighth-rated safety available. Luke Easterling of "Draft Wire" at USA Today had him as the 14th-best safety. NFL Media analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks called him a second-round pick.
Hear Tribune-Review writers Tim Benz and Joe Rutter analyze the Steelers' pick and where they go from here in the draft in today's podcast.