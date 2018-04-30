Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Analysis: The Penguins lost to the Capitals ... and the officials

Tim Benz | Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel falls to the ice after getting hit by the Capitals' Matt Niskanen during the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on April 29, 2018, at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel falls to the ice after getting hit by the Capitals' Matt Niskanen during the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on April 29, 2018, at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Penguins were trying to beat the Washington Capitals for the second time in a row without Evgeni Malkin or Carl Hagelin.

That's hard enough.

Sunday, though, they were also skating against 10 men on the ice. Six Washington Capitals and four officials.

Oh, and however many guys were in the replay war room, too.

I'll risk being labeled a media homer and just flat out say that the Penguins really got hosed by the officials Sunday during their 4-1 loss in Washington.

That result evened the Eastern Conference semifinal at one game apiece.

Let me be clear though: The Caps did enough to win. The Penguins did enough to lose. But the refs did plenty to help Washington's cause

And, yes, I'll gladly wear the "homer" hat on this one.

No goal for Hornqvist

We'll start with the biggest one first. Down 3-1 in the third period, Patric Hornqvist scored a goal.

Let me state that again that. Patric Hornqvist scored a goal. It just didn't count .

It was ruled no goal on the ice. Mysteriously, the call was reviewed and confirmed as "no goal" despite a clear look that there is white ice between the puck and the goal line.

The hockey intelligentsia — also known as hockey writers trying to show off on twitter that they paid attention in high school geometry class — will try to convince you that the call can't be overturned because of the "parallax view."

That's basically a geometric explanation for an optical illusion based on your angle of sight. Here's an explanation:

Three problems with this argument:

1. Just because the parallax angle may have affected the view of the Sam Bennett goal, that doesn't mean it did with Hornqvist goal. Bennett's goal really may have stayed out. But Hornqvist's goal may actually have gone in. It's a presumptive false equivalence.

2. They aren't close to the same play. Neither is the T.J. Oshie goal in Pens/Caps Game 1 of 2016 that the "parallax crew" is constantly mentioning.

The post isn't involved in any either of those plays. There's no optical illusion to dispute how far Braden Holtby's pad, with the puck underneath it, pushed the puck behind the post.

Common sense > parallax view.

3. Don't give me geometry without the math. And don't give me math without a final equation. In other words, don't just scream "parallax view" and act as if it's applicable in all situations without the data.

If you are actually going to use this theory to determine whether something is a goal, OK.

Then give me the precise angle of the camera, the zoom capability in relation to the distortion of picture, the distance away from the fixed goal line in relation to the camera itself. Are the cameras properly white-balanced? What kind of lens is in the camera? How open is the iris and does that impact the view?

Bored yet?

No one who is dying on this "parallax" hill has been able to tell me one important thing. Where does the perceived optical illusion end and where does reality begin? How far across the goal line before my eyes are telling me the truth?

Is it 1 inch across the line? Two? A foot? Or do I physically have to see the Gatorade bottle pop before I'm allowed to believe what I'm seeing?

Kind of an important detail,ther isn't it?

Or you could just use your eyes and your brain and surmise that the puck went in the net and stop outsmarting yourself.

Connolly's goalie interference

Jakub Vrana scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Before the goal, Brett Connolly interfered with Matt Murray by using his stick to pull on his right pad.

I can see the league's argument that Murray wasn't impaired enough to overturn the goal. But we can't be sure. And Connolly was just so blatant about it.

I mean, what else was he trying to do besides interfere with the goalie?

Tom Wilson headshot

There was no penalty for a headshot on Brian Dumoulin from Tom Wilson here even though he lined up the Penguins defenseman from behind and put his shoulder into his skull.

Let me guess. The parallax angle says Wilson hit him in the midsection, right?

Niskanen takes out Guentzel

In the second period, Matt Niskanen did this to Jake Guentzel.

Multiple choice. The officials called this:

A. Kneeing

B. Interference

C. Tripping

D. None of the above

I'll take none of the above for $500, Alex.

Forget it. I'm done. I've got some 13th-grade geometry to study.

Related Content
Penguins drop Game 2 against Capitals; series tied heading to Pittsburgh 
WASHINGTON — Patric Hornqvist believed what he saw with his own eyes. Matt Murray just wanted to be left alone to do his job. Both left Washington ...
Kevin Gorman: Latest Penguins injury more proof NHL must punish head shots
WASHINGTON The Penguins have to be dumbfounded with how they lost Brian Dumoulin against the Washington Capitals, which is exactly how you would expect it. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me