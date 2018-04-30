Analysis: The Penguins lost to the Capitals ... and the officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins were trying to beat the Washington Capitals for the second time in a row without Evgeni Malkin or Carl Hagelin.

That's hard enough.

Sunday, though, they were also skating against 10 men on the ice. Six Washington Capitals and four officials.

Oh, and however many guys were in the replay war room, too.

I'll risk being labeled a media homer and just flat out say that the Penguins really got hosed by the officials Sunday during their 4-1 loss in Washington.

That result evened the Eastern Conference semifinal at one game apiece.

Let me be clear though: The Caps did enough to win. The Penguins did enough to lose. But the refs did plenty to help Washington's cause

And, yes, I'll gladly wear the "homer" hat on this one.

No goal for Hornqvist

We'll start with the biggest one first. Down 3-1 in the third period, Patric Hornqvist scored a goal.

Let me state that again that. Patric Hornqvist scored a goal. It just didn't count .

It was ruled no goal on the ice. Mysteriously, the call was reviewed and confirmed as "no goal" despite a clear look that there is white ice between the puck and the goal line.

I'm wondering how this isn't a goal? pic.twitter.com/uz2mWh0oFl — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) April 29, 2018

The hockey intelligentsia — also known as hockey writers trying to show off on twitter that they paid attention in high school geometry class — will try to convince you that the call can't be overturned because of the "parallax view."

That's basically a geometric explanation for an optical illusion based on your angle of sight. Here's an explanation:

Three problems with this argument:

1. Just because the parallax angle may have affected the view of the Sam Bennett goal, that doesn't mean it did with Hornqvist goal. Bennett's goal really may have stayed out. But Hornqvist's goal may actually have gone in. It's a presumptive false equivalence.

2. They aren't close to the same play. Neither is the T.J. Oshie goal in Pens/Caps Game 1 of 2016 that the "parallax crew" is constantly mentioning.

The post isn't involved in any either of those plays. There's no optical illusion to dispute how far Braden Holtby's pad, with the puck underneath it, pushed the puck behind the post.

Common sense > parallax view.

3. Don't give me geometry without the math. And don't give me math without a final equation. In other words, don't just scream "parallax view" and act as if it's applicable in all situations without the data.

If you are actually going to use this theory to determine whether something is a goal, OK.

Then give me the precise angle of the camera, the zoom capability in relation to the distortion of picture, the distance away from the fixed goal line in relation to the camera itself. Are the cameras properly white-balanced? What kind of lens is in the camera? How open is the iris and does that impact the view?

Bored yet?

No one who is dying on this "parallax" hill has been able to tell me one important thing. Where does the perceived optical illusion end and where does reality begin? How far across the goal line before my eyes are telling me the truth?

Is it 1 inch across the line? Two? A foot? Or do I physically have to see the Gatorade bottle pop before I'm allowed to believe what I'm seeing?

Kind of an important detail,ther isn't it?

Or you could just use your eyes and your brain and surmise that the puck went in the net and stop outsmarting yourself.

Connolly's goalie interference

Jakub Vrana scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Before the goal, Brett Connolly interfered with Matt Murray by using his stick to pull on his right pad.

I can see the league's argument that Murray wasn't impaired enough to overturn the goal. But we can't be sure. And Connolly was just so blatant about it.

I mean, what else was he trying to do besides interfere with the goalie?

Tom Wilson headshot

There was no penalty for a headshot on Brian Dumoulin from Tom Wilson here even though he lined up the Penguins defenseman from behind and put his shoulder into his skull.

Tom Wilson catches Brian Dumoulin in the head from behind with a hit pic.twitter.com/AeTIhsyHhs — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 29, 2018

Let me guess. The parallax angle says Wilson hit him in the midsection, right?

Niskanen takes out Guentzel

In the second period, Matt Niskanen did this to Jake Guentzel.

Matt Niskanen pulling off his best impression of Radko Gudas by attempting to blow out Jake Guentzel's knee. pic.twitter.com/xP6CGoDjGq — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 29, 2018

Multiple choice. The officials called this:

A. Kneeing

B. Interference

C. Tripping

D. None of the above

I'll take none of the above for $500, Alex.

Forget it. I'm done. I've got some 13th-grade geometry to study.