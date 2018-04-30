Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

In college, Steelers draft class made a habit out of torching Pitt

Tim Benz | Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
Oklahoma State receiver James Washington makes a touchdown reception in front of Pitt's Dane Jackson on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.
Getty Images
The Steelers signed Pitt rookie free agent Quadree Henderson after the draft ended .

That's a great move. He could be a good returner for them and a fantastic gadget guy for new offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

It'll also be nice to see someone who excelled at Pitt balance out this draft class a bit as opposed to those who did a lot to impress Kevin Colbert and his staff while playing against Pitt.

If you look at this draft class, many of the players in it put some of their best film together against the Panthers.

Terrell Edmunds

The Steelers' first-round pick didn't play against the Panthers his final season because of a shoulder injury. But in 2016, he led Virginia Tech in tackles with 10 on that day, with one for a loss and had a pass defensed.

James Washington

The second-round pick from Oklahoma State played against the Panthers in 2016 and 2017.

Over the course of those two games, the wide receiver totaled 14 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's a recap of his 296-yard day in 2016.

Mason Rudolph

Of course, the guy throwing those passes to Washington was Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Oh, but he found other receivers to hit as well. In those same two games, Rudolph posted a staggering 1,037 yards with a 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Take a look at his highlight from his stellar day at Heinz Field this past season en route to a 59-21 win.

Marcus Allen

Penn State's safety went to the Black and Gold in the fifth round.

Against the Blue and Gold this year, he had 12 tackles — one for a loss — and a pass defensed.

Jaylen Samuels

The N.C. State running back had 88 total yards from scrimmage on just 10 touches and scored twice this year at Heinz Field.

Luckily, those Pittsburgh football fans who attend games for both teams can rest easy knowing now that these guys will be on the proper sideline on the North Shore.

