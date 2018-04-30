Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: NFL Draft gets highest-ever ratings; reaction to Tom Wilson's head shot

Tim Benz | Monday, April 30, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
A person watching television coverage of the NFL football draft at a bar in Laramie, Wyo., gives a thumbs-down after Baker Mayfield was announced as the first pick, selected by the Cleveland Browns, in the draft Thursday, April 26, 2018.
In Monday's "First Call," Penguins fans lash out at Capitals winger Tom Wilson, some unreal numbers surrounding Nick Kingham's near-perfect debut and how did Yoenis Cespedes do THAT?

Tom the Terrible

Noted hockey cement head Tom Wilson knocked out Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin with a head shot from behind Sunday. Alex Ovechkin helped with the sandwich.

Angry Penguins fans took to Twitter.

I actually deem that to be an insult to trash.

"Literally" may be a bit strong. But otherwise, yes. Exactly.

And this one apparently came from a "Caps fan?"

HMMM?

Nick was near-perfect

How about some numbers to support just how crazy it was to see Pirates starter Nick Kingham take a perfect game THAT deep into his Major League debut?

According to the Elias Sports Bureau , Kingham was the first pitcher to take a perfect game 6⅔ innings in his debut start.

He also would've been just the second rookie to twirl a perfect game. Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox was the first. He did it back in 1922, against Detroit.

How did THIS happen?

Check out Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes bombing a home run into a covered trash can Saturday night against the Padres.

Million to one shot, Doc. Million to one.

It was the highlight for the Mets, who lost 12-2.

Draft draws big numbers

Here's further proof Americans will watch anything on television, for any extended length of time.

This weekend's NFL Draft was the most-watched ever .

According to ProFootballTalk, "The first round of the draft averaged 11.2 million viewers on Thursday night. Draft viewership declined on the second and third days, but Saturday's average of 2.9 million viewers was the best Day 3 ever."

The draft was viewed on Fox and ABC for the first time. So that helped.

Figure this out: Ratings are sliding for the actual games. But the announcing of names of players who have yet to play is drawing more eyeballs to the set?

Makes total sense!

Now this is ridiculous

This is where soccer and basketball meet.

My God, LeBron. What a flop! Can a basketball player get two minutes in the box for embellishment?

click me