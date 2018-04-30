First call: NFL Draft gets highest-ever ratings; reaction to Tom Wilson's head shot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Monday's "First Call," Penguins fans lash out at Capitals winger Tom Wilson, some unreal numbers surrounding Nick Kingham's near-perfect debut and how did Yoenis Cespedes do THAT?

Tom the Terrible

Noted hockey cement head Tom Wilson knocked out Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin with a head shot from behind Sunday. Alex Ovechkin helped with the sandwich.

The Tom Wilson check to the head that sent Dumoulin to the room pic.twitter.com/cbRVMLBURo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 29, 2018

Angry Penguins fans took to Twitter.

If you slow down the footage, it is obvious that Trashcan Wilson aimed his lid right at Dumoulin's head. #Garbage pic.twitter.com/lvNUNtZ1nJ — Benstonium (@Benstonium) April 30, 2018

I actually deem that to be an insult to trash.

Literally Tom Wilson and Ovechkin to Dumo. Will @NHLPlayerSafety do ANYTHING?Spoiler alert: no. pic.twitter.com/20Ly9FrVif — Phrill Kessel (@PhrillKessel) April 29, 2018

"Literally" may be a bit strong. But otherwise, yes. Exactly.

Tom Wilson always has the disoriented look of someone who's just taken a cheap shot to the head from Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/oQu1HpvfQz — Namita (lifelong Caps fan) (@nnstats) April 29, 2018

And this one apparently came from a "Caps fan?"

Ovechkin and Tom Wilson teamed up for the same kind of dirty hit two weeks ago in Round One against the Blue Jackets as they pulled of against Brian Dumoulin today. pic.twitter.com/Okl3xE7QSo — Nick (@PensNation_Nick) April 29, 2018

HMMM?

Nick was near-perfect

How about some numbers to support just how crazy it was to see Pirates starter Nick Kingham take a perfect game THAT deep into his Major League debut?

According to the Elias Sports Bureau , Kingham was the first pitcher to take a perfect game 6⅔ innings in his debut start.

He also would've been just the second rookie to twirl a perfect game. Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox was the first. He did it back in 1922, against Detroit.

How did THIS happen?

Check out Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes bombing a home run into a covered trash can Saturday night against the Padres.

This is bonkers, Cespedes home run went into a garbage can (that does not have a open top) in the bullpen. What are the chances that a ball hit will go into a garbage can that has openings in the front. You have to see it to believe it pic.twitter.com/O4goXPVz6Y — Mets World Series Parade TBA (@mikedee718) April 29, 2018

Million to one shot, Doc. Million to one.

It was the highlight for the Mets, who lost 12-2.

Draft draws big numbers

Here's further proof Americans will watch anything on television, for any extended length of time.

This weekend's NFL Draft was the most-watched ever .

According to ProFootballTalk, "The first round of the draft averaged 11.2 million viewers on Thursday night. Draft viewership declined on the second and third days, but Saturday's average of 2.9 million viewers was the best Day 3 ever."

The draft was viewed on Fox and ABC for the first time. So that helped.

Figure this out: Ratings are sliding for the actual games. But the announcing of names of players who have yet to play is drawing more eyeballs to the set?

Makes total sense!

Now this is ridiculous

This is where soccer and basketball meet.

LeBron with the ridiculous flop. This yall King? pic.twitter.com/RPU3xJkWR5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 29, 2018

My God, LeBron. What a flop! Can a basketball player get two minutes in the box for embellishment?