Breakfast with Benz

Stunned Wilson wasn't suspended for Dumoulin headshot? You're not alone.

Tim Benz | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
The NHL’s department of player safety will not hold a disciplinary hearing for Washington’s Tom Wilson for his hit on Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the Capitals’ 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round playoff series.
Noted hockey hit man Tom Wilson got away with his headshot on Brian Dumoulin.

Somehow people in the NHL Department of Player Safety — people presumably with eyes and a brain — decided that this hit was accidental and unavoidable. There was no disciplinary hearing in the wake of the blow he threw during Washington's 4-1 win Sunday.

The league made that decision based on the premise that because Dumoulin changed his position to avoid a check coming from Alex Ovechkin, Wilson had no choice but to hit Dumoulin where he did.

Take a look at the close up. Watch his eyes. Look where Wilson is targeting as he raises his shoulder and elbow and switches his stick in his hands. Tell me how anyone could advance that opinion.

Despite two suspensions already, why is Wilson getting the benefit of the doubt here?

Exactly. Tom Wilson doesn't create trouble. Trouble just finds poor Tom Wilson

As you might expect, Penguins fans found this decision, uh, dubious.

Washington fans have a different take.

Well, the reason for that is, anytime he touches someone, it's usually worthy of one.

Let's face it: the enemy of your enemy is your friend. Wilson is such a despicable hockey predator, even people in Columbus are empathetic to Pittsburgh's complaints.

OK, it's not exactly John Tortorella saying something nice about Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby, but you get the point.

When the NHL lets garbage like this go without discipline, that's when a series gets out of hand. And this one still has five games to go.

Buckle up.

