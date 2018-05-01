Cryptic Le'Veon Bell tweets about being 'bad news,' 'bad dude'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I'm going to wade into very choppy waters here.

I'm going to attempt to figure out what Le'Veon Bell was thinking when he tweeted something.

Monday evening, Bell tweeted a basic photo of himself running against the Bengals, with the words: "They swear that I'm bad news, people always thinking the Juice is a bad dude ..."

OK, he could just mean "bad news" and "bad dude," as in "you don't wanna mess with this guy" on the field.

And if so, fine. He is a bad dude. More than 1,800 yards from scrimmage shows that.

He also could be tweeting out one of his own rap lyrics for all I know. You may be stunned to read this, but I have yet to hear his album.

But whether it's in that form, or just a stream of consciousness, then this is Chapter 2 in Bell's martyr tour on Twitter. Chapter 1 didn't go so well when he complained that he was being turned into a villain .

For the record, I don't know of anyone who really considers Bell a "bad dude." He's been described as greedy.

He's been described as shortsighted.

Immature.

Insecure.

Emotionally erratic.

Completely lacking of self awareness.

Clueless about the finances surrounding the salary cap and the franchise tag.

And dumb when it comes to getting suspended.

But a "bad dude," no. I've never found Bell to be a bad guy. Quite pleasant, actually. Guilty of everything listed above, yes. But usually a pretty nice guy in the process.

This persecution complex is starting to become a bit much, though.