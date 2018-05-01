Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Cryptic Le'Veon Bell tweets about being 'bad news,' 'bad dude'

Tim Benz | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell speaks at the SiriusXM Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on Feb. 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minn.
Getty Images for SiriusXM
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell speaks at the SiriusXM Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on Feb. 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minn.

Updated 33 minutes ago

I'm going to wade into very choppy waters here.

I'm going to attempt to figure out what Le'Veon Bell was thinking when he tweeted something.

Monday evening, Bell tweeted a basic photo of himself running against the Bengals, with the words: "They swear that I'm bad news, people always thinking the Juice is a bad dude ..."

OK, he could just mean "bad news" and "bad dude," as in "you don't wanna mess with this guy" on the field.

And if so, fine. He is a bad dude. More than 1,800 yards from scrimmage shows that.

He also could be tweeting out one of his own rap lyrics for all I know. You may be stunned to read this, but I have yet to hear his album.

But whether it's in that form, or just a stream of consciousness, then this is Chapter 2 in Bell's martyr tour on Twitter. Chapter 1 didn't go so well when he complained that he was being turned into a villain .

For the record, I don't know of anyone who really considers Bell a "bad dude." He's been described as greedy.

He's been described as shortsighted.

Immature.

Insecure.

Emotionally erratic.

Completely lacking of self awareness.

Clueless about the finances surrounding the salary cap and the franchise tag.

And dumb when it comes to getting suspended.

But a "bad dude," no. I've never found Bell to be a bad guy. Quite pleasant, actually. Guilty of everything listed above, yes. But usually a pretty nice guy in the process.

This persecution complex is starting to become a bit much, though.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me