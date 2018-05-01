First call: Fleury makes 'save of the playoffs'; Brady underappreciated by Patriots?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Marc-Andre Fleury makes "the save of the playoffs" and Tom Brady talks about his future, Malcolm Butler getting benched in the Super Bowl and feeling underappreciated. Plus, Charlie Morton's wild success and the ridiculous salary Jason Witten may get to be the "Monday Night Football" color commentator.

Fleury does it again

The Vegas Golden Knights won in San Jose to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. William Karlsson got the overtime winner on a Phil Kessel type of goal.

William Karlsson with a sweet snipe to win Game 3 in OT for Vegas pic.twitter.com/DM9eHUMwVS — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 1, 2018

But Karlsson never would've gotten a chance to make that play if it weren't for this unreal save pulled off by former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in OT.

When Marc-Andre Fleury's between the pipes, you just know he's going to make the @GatoradeCanada Cool Under Pressure Play of the Night! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/C6GXFehbOg — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2018

After the game, the NBC Sports crew was calling it the "save of the playoffs" so far.

They are right.

By the way, Fleury had 38 other saves, many of them high quality.

Brady makes waves

Imagine the news value here in Pittsburgh if, in one interview, Ben Roethlisberger made a bold statement about his future, speculated about a coach's decision, then questioned management's level of commitment to him.

Well, who am I kidding. Over the past two years, with Todd Haley still in town, he did the first two things almost weekly on his radio show.

But not the third.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pulled that hat trick yesterday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California. At 40 years old, Brady confirmed he still wants to keep playing until his mid 40's .

According to MassLive.com, he also said he wished cornerback Malcolm Butler would've played more in the Super Bowl.

And then the quote that is getting all kinds of attention, when asked if he feels appreciated by the Patriots, Brady said: "I plead the fifth."

When moderator Jim Gray followed up by asking Brady if he was happy, all he got in return was "I have my moments."

Tom Brady was asked today at the Milken Institute Global Conference if he feels appreciated by the Patriots. His response: 'I plead the 5th...' pic.twitter.com/8Tl6k5emj9 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 1, 2018

Huh. OK. Well then. That's not exactly Brady taking an opportunity to douse all the rumblings about discontent in New England, is it?

The future Hall of Famer did go on to expand on and soften some of those comments, as he spoke in depth. You can read his entire response here via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

'Monday Night Football' mad money

In what alternate dimension are we living where Jason Witten should be paid more than $4 million to be an announcer on "Monday Night Football"?

Apparently, that's what Witten could get from ESPN, according to ProFootballTalk.com . In an age where ratings are declining, how is that salary justifiable?

By Week 2 — if that — after everyone has heard Witten and the curiosity factor is over, will a single human being outside of Dallas turn on the television to watch "Monday Night Football" just because Witten is calling the game?

Let's be honest, the broadcasters aren't that important anymore. They don't move the needle or impact the ratings. They've become background. The Howard Cosell effect is never going to happen again.

The networks can pay these guys like that's the goal, but then as soon as they say something compelling, they pull the reins back if controversy comes from anything their guys say.

They cut off their nose to spite their face, in a way.

Look, if ESPN wants to pay a former tight end more than $4 million to do "Monday Night Football" to basically be Tony Romo-lite, good for him. God bless him. He should take that money with a mask and a gun.

By comparison, the Steelers will be paying Vance McDonald $4.3 million to actually play tight end this year.

NFL safety meetings

The NFL is holding two days of safety meetings in New York today.

Two ... MORE ... days of player-safety hand wringing?

Oh, no. What are they gonna come up with this time? No more tackling? You just have to gently hug your opponent to the ground?

The future of kickoffs will be discussed and, hopefully, some clarification will come to this hyper-expansive lowering of the helmet rule that came up at the owners meetings.

Whatever documents they sign, though, they better have extra Band-Aids on hand in case someone gets a paper cut.

Never can be too safe, you know!

Ouch, Charlie!

Forget Gerrit Cole. How about what Charlie Morton is doing to the American League?

The "other" former Pirate now in Houston is tearing things up. Ten strikeouts last night for Morton en route to a 2-1 win over the Yankees. He pitched into the eighth giving up just two hits and two walks.

Morton is now 4-0 with a 1.72 ERA.