Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Fleury makes 'save of the playoffs'; Brady underappreciated by Patriots?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defend a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48), from the Czech Republic, during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defend a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48), from the Czech Republic, during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Updated 3 hours ago

In "First Call" today, Marc-Andre Fleury makes "the save of the playoffs" and Tom Brady talks about his future, Malcolm Butler getting benched in the Super Bowl and feeling underappreciated. Plus, Charlie Morton's wild success and the ridiculous salary Jason Witten may get to be the "Monday Night Football" color commentator.

Fleury does it again

The Vegas Golden Knights won in San Jose to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. William Karlsson got the overtime winner on a Phil Kessel type of goal.

But Karlsson never would've gotten a chance to make that play if it weren't for this unreal save pulled off by former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in OT.

After the game, the NBC Sports crew was calling it the "save of the playoffs" so far.

They are right.

By the way, Fleury had 38 other saves, many of them high quality.

Brady makes waves

Imagine the news value here in Pittsburgh if, in one interview, Ben Roethlisberger made a bold statement about his future, speculated about a coach's decision, then questioned management's level of commitment to him.

Well, who am I kidding. Over the past two years, with Todd Haley still in town, he did the first two things almost weekly on his radio show.

But not the third.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pulled that hat trick yesterday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California. At 40 years old, Brady confirmed he still wants to keep playing until his mid 40's .

According to MassLive.com, he also said he wished cornerback Malcolm Butler would've played more in the Super Bowl.

And then the quote that is getting all kinds of attention, when asked if he feels appreciated by the Patriots, Brady said: "I plead the fifth."

When moderator Jim Gray followed up by asking Brady if he was happy, all he got in return was "I have my moments."

Huh. OK. Well then. That's not exactly Brady taking an opportunity to douse all the rumblings about discontent in New England, is it?

The future Hall of Famer did go on to expand on and soften some of those comments, as he spoke in depth. You can read his entire response here via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

'Monday Night Football' mad money

In what alternate dimension are we living where Jason Witten should be paid more than $4 million to be an announcer on "Monday Night Football"?

Apparently, that's what Witten could get from ESPN, according to ProFootballTalk.com . In an age where ratings are declining, how is that salary justifiable?

By Week 2 — if that — after everyone has heard Witten and the curiosity factor is over, will a single human being outside of Dallas turn on the television to watch "Monday Night Football" just because Witten is calling the game?

Let's be honest, the broadcasters aren't that important anymore. They don't move the needle or impact the ratings. They've become background. The Howard Cosell effect is never going to happen again.

The networks can pay these guys like that's the goal, but then as soon as they say something compelling, they pull the reins back if controversy comes from anything their guys say.

They cut off their nose to spite their face, in a way.

Look, if ESPN wants to pay a former tight end more than $4 million to do "Monday Night Football" to basically be Tony Romo-lite, good for him. God bless him. He should take that money with a mask and a gun.

By comparison, the Steelers will be paying Vance McDonald $4.3 million to actually play tight end this year.

NFL safety meetings

The NFL is holding two days of safety meetings in New York today.

Two ... MORE ... days of player-safety hand wringing?

Oh, no. What are they gonna come up with this time? No more tackling? You just have to gently hug your opponent to the ground?

The future of kickoffs will be discussed and, hopefully, some clarification will come to this hyper-expansive lowering of the helmet rule that came up at the owners meetings.

Whatever documents they sign, though, they better have extra Band-Aids on hand in case someone gets a paper cut.

Never can be too safe, you know!

Ouch, Charlie!

Forget Gerrit Cole. How about what Charlie Morton is doing to the American League?

The "other" former Pirate now in Houston is tearing things up. Ten strikeouts last night for Morton en route to a 2-1 win over the Yankees. He pitched into the eighth giving up just two hits and two walks.

Morton is now 4-0 with a 1.72 ERA.

Related Content
Karlsson's OT goal caps Golden Knights wild win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. — William Karlsson and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights proved they can handle some adversity just as well as they can thrive ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me