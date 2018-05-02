Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Nationals' Twitter account goes a little overboard on the Pittsburgh hate

Tim Benz | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
The Nationals' Wilmer Difo and Howie Kendrick celebrate with teammates after beating the Pirates, 12-4, on May 1, 2018, in Washington.
I'm not a real big fan of team Twitter accounts trolling. I'm not going to "fun police" or anything. But when it comes to team accounts, give me the scores. Give me the stats. Post a funny GIF of your players celebrating. Show the mascot's visit to the elementary school.

That's about all I need. Twitter is full of snark. I can find it is elsewhere. I just feel like every team is now trying to copy the Vegas Golden Knights approach.

That was just one local example of many in this inaugural season for them.

What's going on with the Washington Nationals Twitter account, though? The D.C. baseball club appears to be the latest organization that wants to stir the social media pot.

Capitalizing on the dueling Pittsburgh-Washington rivalries going on right now (Penguins against the Capitals and the Pirates in D.C. for a series against the Nats), the Nationals sent out a tweet baiting ticket buyers.

Monday, they alerted fans about a promotion over a picture of the official waving off Patric Hornqvist's "parallax goal."

You may have noticed the keyword was "NOGOAL."

OK. Cute. But then they pumped that well again when one of their players was deemed to be safe at second base after the Pirates challenged the call during Monday night's game.

Now that's just dirty pool. I guess we can't blame the Nats, can we? Gotta get their shots in before the franchise inevitably moves again, I suppose.

This will likely happen the moment Bryce Harper leaves to become a Yankee in free agency.

Before the Tuesday night game, the Pirates tried to defend their neighbors across town.

However, the Nats piled on after Washington won the baseball game 12-4 last night and the hockey game 4-3.

Regardless of what happens in this series against the Caps, let the record show that the Penguins already have won more playoff series this month than the Nationals have since the franchise was moved to Washington.

Did anyone from the Nationals throw at the head of any of the Pirates? If so, maybe the Nats Twitter account can make a cheeky Tom Wilson joke, too.

