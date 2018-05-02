Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz, Rob Rossi break down Penguins' Game 3 loss to Capitals

Tim Benz | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Washington Captials' Alex Ovechkin's celebrates after scoring a goal late in the third period to give the Capitals the win inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Washington Captials' Alex Ovechkin's celebrates after scoring a goal late in the third period to give the Capitals the win inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Penguins lost to the Capitals, 4-3, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, but the game was so much more than that.

Tom Wilson took out another player with a high hit, leveling Zach Aston-Reese. Alex Ovechkin continues to put up big numbers, including the winning goal in the waning ticks of regulation.

Listen: Tim Benz, Rob Rossi break down Penguins' Game 3 loss

Braden Holtby is playing like someone who has a Vezina Trophy to his name. The Penguins continue to yield too many odd-man rushes.

The Penguins have become a one-line team.

Other than that, things are going great for Pittsburgh.

Tim Benz and Rob Rossi break down the Game 3 loss .

