First call: What would Tom Wilson have done in these situations?

In today's "First Call", why was Ken Giles so mad? We also look at some gamesmanship in the NBA Playoffs and ex-Penguins' reactions to Tom Wilson's nasty hit on Zach Aston-Reese.

Tom Wilson doesn't play baseball

So I'll just punch myself in the head instead.

That's Astros closer Ken Giles. He's mad at himself for allowing this three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to the Yankees' Gary Sanchez.

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

Which hit was harder? The one Giles gave himself? Or that moonshot Sanchez launched?

If Tom Wilson played basketball

The playoff game between Golden State and New Orleans gave us a few "If Tom Wilson was in the NBA, he'd do this" kind of moments. Like this dual-tripping action from Anthony Davis and Draymond Green.

It wasn't as bad as tripping Olli Maatta before the game winning goal Tuesday night, but close.

Wilson with a blatant trip on Maatta which leads to the 2-on-1 that won the game for Washington. Inexcusable no-call. That can't decide any game, let alone a tied playoff series. pic.twitter.com/iWw27jl77W — Allie C (@Allie874) May 2, 2018

Then there's Rajon Rondo wiping his sweat on the ball before giving it to Green on the free throw line.

Rajon Rondo wiping his sweat all over the ball before Draymond attempted his second free throw gotta be the pettiest thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/AoKkBPAXJr — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) May 2, 2018

Former Penguins chime in

We told you how the current Penguins are reacting to Tom Wilson's hit on Zach Aston-Reese.

Well, here's what some former Penguins had to say. Tyler Kennedy is helping us to remember what charging is.

Paul Bissonnette is wondering if having Ryan Reaves on the ice would've helped the Penguins.

Not stirring the pot but I'm wondering if the penguins would want Reaves back? Gonna log off now. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 2, 2018

I can answer that for Paul. No. It wouldn't have helped. If Reaves was even in uniform on game night, so what? Jamie Oleksiak tried to fight Wilson, and Wilson wouldn't do it.

Wilson is afraid to fight Oleksiak. He would've been afraid to fight Reaves. And Wilson would've done that to Aston-Reese anyway.

Just like he would've to Brian Dumoulin.

Epic fail

It's always good to see the Cardinals look stupid. Even in the throes of victory.

I present for your approval Kolten Wong wiping out in celebration of Yadier Molina's walk-off single to beat the White Sox, 3-2

Epic fail, part II

Did you happen to see Predo Alvarez take out his own catcher?

Scary scene, as Orioles Catcher Chance Sisco accidentally runs into Pedro Alvarez's elbow. pic.twitter.com/yWrSjcYwYc — Angels Today (@angelstoday) May 2, 2018

Grace and skill fielding the baseball was never a strong suit for Pedro here either. That's Baltimore's Chance Sisco. He was able to get up and walk off the field on his own. But he was pulled from the game.

RIP Digby

Penguins Radio Network producer and WXDX-FM host Digby Reynold died at his home Monday. The radio station made the announcement Tuesday.

We're heartbroken to have to say goodbye to our friend Digby Reynolds, who unexpectedly passed away this morning. Digby has been a part of our radio family for many years and we will miss him greatly. Most sincere condolences to his family, and to every listener that knew him. pic.twitter.com/9QG2JkelTv — 105.9 The X (@1059thex) May 1, 2018

I worked with Digby at 105.9 the X for about eight years, not only at WXDX but also on the Steelers Radio Network postgame show.

Usually when it was a night game, the postgame show would end around 2 a.m. Here's how, invariably, the conversation would go in the studio during the last commercial break.

Me: "OK. There's only one call left. Should I take it?"

Digby: "Don't take it. No doubt he's drunk."

Me: "I'm gonna take it."

***Bump music brings us back from commercial***

Me: "Hi, Caller, you're on the air"

Caller: (slurs) "Heyyyy. Don't yinz think they should trade Ben for a draft pick? I'll hang up and listen."

Digby, I never told you this. But you were right. EVERY TIME!

RIP, my friend.