Las Vegas native Bryce Harper all-in on Golden Knights' Stanley Cup run

A lot of people outside of Washington think that Nationals star Bryce Harper can be kind of a punk.

Maybe even his own teammates at times.

But he's undeniably a massive talent. The Pirates were reminded of that last night as he led off the game with a homer.

Bryce Harper with his 1st career leadoff home runvia @MLB pic.twitter.com/5F5kLXtgGC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 2, 2018

The Nationals went on to win 9-3 .

And as we told you, the Nats have had some fun at Pittsburgh's expense the past few days, jumping on the Capitals' bandwagon as they have been beating the Pens lately.

But Harper won't be a part of it. He's going rogue.

Bless his heart.

Harper instead — as a native of Las Vegas — is 100 percent backing his Vegas Golden Knights .

Anyone else rockin the @Bharper3407 look while watching the game?Thanks for always representing the #VegasBorn Bryce pic.twitter.com/iW6yyqeAjD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 27, 2018

As you'll see in the post above, Harper is taking the inaugural Stanley Cup run for his hometown team quite seriously, and he is refusing to wear any other NHL gear besides Knights attire.

So he no doubt enjoyed the latest dazzling save from Marc-Andre Fleury last night, this time against Evander Kane of San Jose.

Unfortunately for Fleury and Harper, the rest of the game didn't go so well. The Sharks won 4-0 and evened the series at 2-2.