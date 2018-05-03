Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper all-in on Golden Knights' Stanley Cup run

Tim Benz | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before a game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-0.
Getty Images
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before a game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-0.
The Natioanls' Bryce Harper warms before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers up wearing a NHL Vegas Golden Knights t-shirt at Dodger Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
The Natioanls' Bryce Harper warms before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers up wearing a NHL Vegas Golden Knights t-shirt at Dodger Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Updated 3 hours ago

A lot of people outside of Washington think that Nationals star Bryce Harper can be kind of a punk.

Maybe even his own teammates at times.

But he's undeniably a massive talent. The Pirates were reminded of that last night as he led off the game with a homer.

The Nationals went on to win 9-3 .

And as we told you, the Nats have had some fun at Pittsburgh's expense the past few days, jumping on the Capitals' bandwagon as they have been beating the Pens lately.

But Harper won't be a part of it. He's going rogue.

Bless his heart.

Harper instead — as a native of Las Vegas — is 100 percent backing his Vegas Golden Knights .

As you'll see in the post above, Harper is taking the inaugural Stanley Cup run for his hometown team quite seriously, and he is refusing to wear any other NHL gear besides Knights attire.

So he no doubt enjoyed the latest dazzling save from Marc-Andre Fleury last night, this time against Evander Kane of San Jose.

Unfortunately for Fleury and Harper, the rest of the game didn't go so well. The Sharks won 4-0 and evened the series at 2-2.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me