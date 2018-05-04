Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

As usual, Capitals fail to rise to the occasion

Tim Benz | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:06 a.m.
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin skates off the ice after the Capitals lost to the Penguins 3-1 during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Our Friday DrPhoneFix.com podcast comes from PPG Paints Arena after the Penguins beat the Capitals, 3-1, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Despite the series being tied 2-2, the Capitals, once again, find themselves swimming upstream against the Penguins.

Listen: Tim Benz and Rob Rossi break down Penguins' Game 4 win

Tim Benz and Rob Rossi talk about how Alex Ovechkin could manage to not have a shot on goal and how the Capitals, a team that consistently fails to meet its expectations, are going to look to rebound on home ice in Game 5 on Saturday.

