Breakfast with Benz

Penguins crowd treated to Talbot, Shazier, Smith-Schuster sightings

Tim Benz | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier celebrates after a goal in the second period during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

There were a few highlight moments on the big screen in the arena Thursday night during the Penguins' 3-1 win over Washington.

First of all, Stanley Cup hero Max Talbot made a triumphant return to Pittsburgh. Check out the video of him being introduced to the PPG Paints Arena crowd.

Here's what I love about that. The Stanley Cup Final Game 7-winning goal against Detroit is the warmup shot to Talbot's famous "shush" of Daniel Carcillo in Philadelphia.

"The Shush" still gets the crowd to pop more than the single-most memorable post-Lemieux goal in team history.

To me, that's like a Bill Mazeroski video closing with him turning a decent double play in Cincinnati as opposed to the 1960 homer against the Yankees.

Or Santonio Holmes catching an out route for a first down on "Monday Night Football" instead of the Super Bowl XLIII catch.

In fairness, the fight and "shush" never really get old.

Then there was Ryan Shazier. The injured Steelers linebacker has been a regular at Penguins games for a few years now.

And his comeback into the public eye since his spinal cord injury has largely been chronicled by certain moments on the big screen at PPG Paints Arena.

The first time Pittsburgh saw him in person was there. He also banged Iceburgh's rally drum before a first-round game against the Flyers.

Last night was the first time we saw him stand on his own and move around upright in person. We saw him walk on TV at the draft. But now the local folks had a chance to cheer his progress in person.

At first, the cameras caught Shazier, and he didn't know he was on the screen, so he stayed seated. The camera cut away.

Shazier realized at the last moment that the crowd was yelling for him to stand, but unfortunately the cameras cut away as he was able to smoothly get to his feet.

So Shazier sat back down.

Then the camera gave it another shot and this time the moment was captured as the crowd erupted.

One problem. Shazier's young son saw his dad's empty seat and jumped into it, undercutting Shazier's knees and causing the linebacker to wobble.

For a moment the crowd reacted a bit concerned, but all was well. Shazier's kid was simply given a two-minute minor for tripping. The department of player safety is not expected to hold a hearing.

The encouraging news is that Shazier's recovery seems to be progressing.

Oh, yeah. Also, as the video above shows, JuJu Smith Schuster was there and he likes to dance.

Was that a sprinkler? Is that still a thing?

