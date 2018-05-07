First call: Fleury's 4th shutout leads Vegas to conference finals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Monday's "First Call," "Flower Power" continues as Marc-Andre Fleury helps the Golden Knights advance to Round 3. A rather unfortunate headline for the Pirates after their win. And let's have some fun at the expense of Brad Marchand's tongue.

Fleury-fest continues

The unbelievable run of the Vegas Golden Knights is on to Round 3 of the NHL playoffs.

A 3-0 Las Vegas shutout of San Jose in Game 6 eliminated the Sharks from the Western Conference semifinal. Up next for the Knights, it'll either be the Predators or Jets in the conference final.

For Marc-Andre Fleury, that's four shutouts this postseason. Here's one of his many stellar saves on the evening.

HMM. A shutout to eliminate an opponent on the road in a conference semifinal? I seem to remember Fleury doing that not so long ago ...

But apparently that's not enough for some Fleury-hating die-hards.

Good for him. Don't worry, he'll choke. It's coming. — Chris Morelli (@ChrisMorelli) May 7, 2018

Someone tell this guy that Fleury just piloted an expansion team to the third round of the playoffs. It's impossible to consider anything "a choke" moving forward for Fleury or the Knights.

Fleury spoke about the series victory after the handshake line.

Hopefully, Pittsburgh won't have to adopt the Knights full-on after tonight or Wednesday.

OOPS!

In this business, we all make mistakes. Typos. Errors. Heck, you probably caught about 14 already in this column alone.

But come on, Associated Press! It's hard enough for the Pirates to win. Now you gotta say they got "pummeled" in a headline to a story where you talk about how they cruised to a victory!?

Most of those headlines have since changed, likely because AP fixed it on their automatic feeds.

The poor Buccos. They are three games above .500, and they still can't catch a break.

Speaking of headlines

Here's what I tweeted as the horn was going off in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tampa just eliminated Boston with a 3-1 win.

'Bolts Lick the Bruins' headlines from the Tampa papers/websites in 3...2... — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) May 6, 2018

Here's what the Tampa Bay Times posted around 10:25 pm.

Given Brad Marchand licking people throughout the playoffs, you knew this was coming.

Predictable? Yes. Low-hanging fruit? For sure. Moral obligation to go there anyway?

Indeed.

Carbon copy in Baltimore

As you know by now, Ben Roethlisberger hasn't come off as exactly thrilled that the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph.

It appears that tone exists in Baltimore, too.

As of the time of Roethlisberger's 93.7 FM interview Friday, he said he hadn't talked to Rudolph. But he had spoken with second-round pick James Washington.

Ditto in Maryland, where Lamar Jackson hasn't heard from Joe Flacco yet.

Here is the full interview .

Oh, my. This AFC North quarterback drama is going to be gold all over the division.

Funny Florimon

On Saturday, former Pirate Pedro Florimon pulled the baseball gag of the season.

We can't really call this a hidden ball trick. It's kind of the opposite, actually.

It's the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Phillies lead the Nationals, 3-1. A runner is on first base for Washington. No one is out.

Florimon is covering second base for Philadelphia as Trea Turner is trying to steal. Matt Wieters pops the ball in the air on the hit and run for Washington. Turner slides into second base on the attempted steal.

Florimon fakes out Turner by holding his glove to Turner's chest after the slide as if to sell a call to the umpire.

Turner pops up and looks back at the ump to see what the call is. But of course the ball is in the air since Wieters hit a pop up.

Cesar Hernandez catches it and doubles off Turner at first base.

There you have it. Reverse hidden ball trick via Pedro Florimon. He talked about it after the game, too.