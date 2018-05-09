First call: Social media gloves come off after Penguins' playoff exit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call", Sidney Crosby is going golfing, but probably with some of his Stanley Cup titles. A Canadian threw a no-hitter in Canada. A pitcher most certainly did not throw a no-hitter in Baltimore. And a shortstop took shot to the face on a pop-up.

I guess we are done playing nice?

In the wake of Washington eliminating Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was the "mutual admiration society."

The coaches said nice things about each other. The players said nice things about each other. The Penguins even sent out this tweet.

Another hard-fought series against a tough, formidable foe.Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.See you next season. pic.twitter.com/sWzAiS4Xce — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 8, 2018

And the Caps responded this way.

To the defending champs - what an amazing run.Congratulations on all you have accomplished.See you very soon, @penguins . pic.twitter.com/EtEuOvvytR — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2018

So all is well, right? Kissy, kissy. Then, of all people, Lord Stanley started talking trash.

It's been a great two years @penguins but I think it's time we see other people. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) May 8, 2018

Where the heck did that come from? Shots fired!

And last night I got this one from a friend — former friend — in D.C.

Hey that's our thing. Remember this classic.

Alex Ovechkin can now make guarantees at the golf course. pic.twitter.com/vYDOeU6XZB — Joel (@JoelMetsNY) May 14, 2015

Here's the difference. There was an actual Stanley Cup to photoshop out of the Crosby picture. Someone needed to draw a cartoon of Alex Ovechkin with the Cup.

No-hitter, eh?

Canadian pitcher James Paxton of the Mariners threw a no-hitter in Toronto last night.

Kyle Seager made a great play to keep the no-hitter alive in the seventh.

. @AngieMentink called it amazing. Here is the play from Kyle Seager to end the 7th and keep the no-hitter alive for James Paxton. #WHEREiROOT #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/MwcXGXKygp — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 9, 2018

The no-hitter may have been gone in the first inning if not for Dee Gordon.

Dee Gordon with a fantastic catch to end the 1st on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/x9ihqIRzu2 — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 8, 2018

It's the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history. Paxton threw 99 pitches. The second-to-last pitch hit 100 mph. The Mariners won 5-0.

It's the third no-hitter of the year. That one was in Canada. On Friday, four Dodgers combined for a no-no in Mexico against the Padres. Oakland's Sean Manaea blanked Boston at home.

So, three no-hitters in 2018. Three countries.

Cool.

Conversely...

At the other end of the spectrum, Baltimore's Dylan Bundy turned in one of the worst starts in the history of baseball against Kansas City.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau , Bundy became the first pitcher in modern MLB history to give up four home runs without recording an out. He didn't make it through the first as he allowed seven baserunners, two of whom reached on walks, and gave up seven earned runs.

Back-to-back-to-back homers.Four in the inning.Ten runs in the first.Dylan Bundy didn't get an out and allowed seven.Good for the #Royals , but if the #Orioles ' front office doesn't see the clear the direction the club is going, this should do it. pic.twitter.com/kMft6h8fMR — Today in MLB (@TodayintheMLB) May 9, 2018

Aside from that, Bundy was totally awesome.

The Royals ended up scoring 10 runs in the first and won 15-7.

Get marketing on the phone

The Toronto Blue Jays have themselves a situation. All-Star closer Roberto Osuna — he of the 39 saves last year — has been charged with assaulting a woman .

ESPN.com says he has been placed on administrative leave. That's with pay for seven days. The league will do its own investigation at that point and then determine if he should be suspended while court proceedings continue. He's scheduled to be in court June 18.

Meanwhile, Thursday is "Roberto Osuna T-Shirt Day." Look at the marketing campaign.

Just to further the awkward irony, it's a shot of Osuna pointing up toward the heavens. And they've even got the mascot decked out in it.

The Blue Jays PR team may want to push that give away back a bit, right?

Don't forget, the Pirates tackled something like this with Jung Ho Kang in 2016. They went through with it, offering fans a different giveaway if they so desired.

From a Tribune-Review story Aug. 11, 2016, "Of the 20,000 bobbleheads available at that game, only 18 fans chose not to take a Jung Ho one, the Pirates said. Fans could chose from substitutes, which were a Gerrit Cole bobble, a Starling Marte bobble and a Josh Harrison figurine."

Death by speaker

No, we aren't talking about Spinal Tap.

Look at what happened in Tampa between the Marlins and Braves.

VIDEO: Adeiny Hechavarria leaves game after being struck in the face by foul popup that struck a roof-mounted speaker and ricocheted back into the field of play https://t.co/uHYiBIWDHp pic.twitter.com/fugehaz5Oq — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 9, 2018

That ball went up in the air so fast, ricocheted off the speaker so hard, and bounced off the turf so quickly Adeiny Hechavarria almost got knocked out.

By the way, I'm also worried about the cameramen. It looked like they were stroking out trying to find that baseball.