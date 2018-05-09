As McCutchen reunion looms, a look at ex-Pirates' returns to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Andrew McCutchen will make his return to PNC Park on Friday. As we mentioned earlier this week , Cutch is in the midst of a typical season: an awful April followed by an awakening in May. That also usually means a torrid June and July.

Here's a look at some other recent return games from various Pirates stars.

Neil Walker: June 7, 2016

"The Pittsburgh Kid" came back to PNC Park with the Mets after being traded for Jon Niese.

Despite a ton of anticipation, it was a sparse crowd because the initial game of the series was rained out. So an impromptu doubleheader took place. A long standing ovation occurred as Walker acknowledged the crowd before, ironically, facing Niese.

The Pirates would go on to win both games 3-1. Niese had one of his best starts as a Pirate, throwing seven scoreless innings in the opener.

Walker would go 1 for 4 in both games.

Since then, he's ripped the Bucs, with a .317 batting average and a 1.056 OPS and five homers.

A.J. Burnett: July 6, 2014

After considering retirement, Burnett signed a one-year contract worth $15 million in Philadelphia.

He didn't return to PNC Park until July 4 weekend.

Burnett was pretty good, pitching into the seventh, allowing three earned runs. He totaled seven strikeouts and walked two batters. The Pirates won 6-2.

Burnett's ERA at the time was a respectable 3.92. But he wound up 8-18 with a 4.59 ERA before rejoining Pittsburgh in 2015.

Andy Van Slyke: Sept. 14, 1995

After initially signing with the Orioles after his Pirates career ended, he was traded to the Phillies.

The former fan-favorite center fielder didn't come back to Pittsburgh until September. He went 2 for 5 with a strikeout and an RBI.

The Phillies won 7-2. That would be his last year in the league.

Doug Drabek: July 20, 1993

The former Cy Young winner took the mound in Pittsburgh for the first time since the 1992 Divisional Championship season the very next year. This time with Houston.

He lost 2-1 despite allowing just two runs in seven innings.

Drabek ended up pitching against the Pirates eight times. He went 2-2 with an ERA of 3.83. He never allowed a homer.

Barry Bonds: April 9,1993

The scheduling gods got Bonds' much ballyhooed return out of the way early in his first season with the Giants.

After failing to throw out Sid Bream at home plate, Bonds' next act was to join San Francisco on a record $43 million contract.

The Pirates won the game 6-5, but Bonds doubled, tripled and went 2 for 4 with an RBI. He'd go on to torture the Pirates over the years, playing against them 98 times after winning two MVPs here early in his career.

He hit .319 with 22 homers and a 1.127 OPS against his former club during his Giants career.

It usually sounded like this:

Bobby Bonilla: June 4, 1992

Bonilla left Pittsburgh a year earlier than his fellow Killer B. At the time, his five-year, $29 million contract with the Mets was the biggest in baseball.

His Three Rivers Stadium comeback was inauspicious though: 0 for 4 with a strikeout. The Pirates won 7-2.

With various teams over the remainder of his career — which lasted until 2001 — Bobby Bo went bombs away against the Bucs. His career numbers against the Black and Gold were a .333 batting average, a .990 OPS and 10 HRs.

And he still gets a $1.19 million check from the Mets every July 1 ("Bobby Bonilla Day" for tortured Mets fans) for the next 11 years.

Dave Parker: May 4, 1984

After a world series and four All-Star Games in a Pirates uniform, Dave Parker joined his hometown Reds in 1984.

He went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI in his first game back on the North Side. The Reds won 5-3. Parker used to do really well against Pittsburgh when he would face his former club: .314/9 HR/.956 OPS in 48 games.

One of those homers was off of Drabek in his first season as a Pirates pitcher.

Note the boos three years later! Oh, and the trot that took about 10 minutes.