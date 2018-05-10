First call: Flyers AHL goalie makes 94 saves in record 5-overtime win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" Thursday, Andrew McCutchen seems pretty fired up for his return to PNC Park. Gerrit Cole is just fired up, period! Marc-Andre Fleury's popularity in Las Vegas is out of control. The longest game in AHL history took place last night. See how it ends. And "McConnell Magic" has expired in Philly.

Cutch taking return seriously

As we mentioned yesterday, Pittsburgh is getting ready for the return of Andrew McCutchen .

His Giants come to PNC Park for a three-game set Friday-Sunday. They got thumped 11-3 in Philadelphia yesterday. But Cutch got another hit to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

And it sounds like McCutchen is taking his pending return to Pittsburgh quite seriously.

"I didn't know how I was going to feel before I got married, walking down the aisle," McCutchen said Wednesday . "I didn't know how I was going to feel when my wife was having that child.

"I'm going to be there and be in the moment and let my emotions be what they are."

OK, so coming back to the North Shore is worthy of comparison to his wedding day and the birth of his son.

So long as we aren't overstating it or anything.

The Pirates are 21-16. That's good for second place in the NL Central, a half-game back of St. Louis. Meanwhile, the Giants are 19-18, two games behind Arizona in third place in the NL West.

Hot Cole

As for Gerrit Cole, he continues to set the world on fire in Houston. The former Pirates right-hander had nine more strikeouts Wednesday against Oakland. He allowed just one run in six innings, and the Astros were victorious over the A's 4-1.

Cole's strikeout total of 86 leads MLB. His ERA of 1.43 is behind only teammate Justin Verlander for the best in MLB.

Nevada's official 'Flower'

Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights will find out tonight who they get as an opponent in the Western Conference finals. Nashville hosts Winnipeg for a Game 7.

As we have mentioned on many occasions here in "First Call," Pittsburgh is backing Fleury as well as many of the other ex-Penguins on Vegas' roster from afar.

Woke up feeling like I should be watching a Pens game tonight and started feeling sad all over again. So I figured this was a good hat to work out in to cheer me up a little #VGK #goldenknights pic.twitter.com/c4PjGwLhWM — Jaime Baker (@JBaker_WTOV) May 9, 2018

The always cheeky Golden Knights Twitter page seems to be aware.

After checking our mentions, we believe a welcome to some of Pittsburgh is in order — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 8, 2018

"The Flower's" status in Vegas has grown so much, that someone actually went into Wikipedia and changed the state flower of Nevada to "Marc Andre Fleury."

Technically, sagebrush is the Nevada state flower. But as we all know, sagebrush is weak to the blocker side.

Five ... FIVE ... overtimes!

The longest game in the history of the AHL took place last night. It lasted five overtimes.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Flyers) beat the Charlotte Checkers (Hurricanes), 2-1.

Credit Alex Krushelnyski with the winning goal with 13:12 left to go in the fifth OT.

The longest game in AHL history is over! Alex Krushelnyski is the hero and the @LVPhantoms get the win! #LVvsCHA pic.twitter.com/enyOOkj9n7 — AHL (@TheAHL) May 10, 2018

Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon made an ungodly 94 saves.

I believe that's only one fewer than Braden Holtby made against the Penguins in the first two periods of Game 5 last weekend in Washington.

No more McConnell magic

Apparently T.J. McConnell could only carry the 76ers so far.

After a stellar 19-point effort for Philadelphia in Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series against Boston, the Celtics bounced back and won Game 5, 114-112.

That eliminated the Sixers and ended their Cinderella season.

McConnell had only nine points this time on 4-of-7 shooting. He added six assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes and committed just one turnover.

Too bad. I was hoping McConnell would follow through on that idea of leaving tickets for Ben Roethlisberger in case there was a Game 6 back in Philly. You know, to mend the fences and all.