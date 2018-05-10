You had one job! Reeling Mets actually batted out of order

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's one from the files of: "How has this NOT happened to the Pirates?"

The Mets lost to the Reds, 2-1, on Wednesday.

In part, that happened because they batted out of order to start the game in the first inning.

Seriously. The Mets batted out of order.

I know what you are thinking: "HOW TEAM ANY DO CAN THAT?!"

I'm sorry. I stole that.

I stole it. I stole it. I feel guilty already. I can't even write another paragraph without giving proper credit to the Washington Post . That paper inspired that joke yesterday.

It was just too good to not bring up in another form. Consider it an homage. I'm new to this newspaper thing. Are there Pulitzer Prizes for headlines? Because we can close voting now, if so.

So, in summation, here's what happened: After Wilmer Flores struck out for the second out of the inning, Asdrubal Cabrera hit a ground-rule double down the left field line.

Reds manager Jim Riggleman walked up to home plate umpire Gabe Morales with his lineup card immediately after.

And, well, this happened.

The Mets batted out of order, and a double from Asdrubal Cabrera was erased as a result. pic.twitter.com/BCzUeZeh9p — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 9, 2018

According to ESPN , the lineup posted on the wall in the Mets' dugout had Flores batting second with Cabrera batting third. But on the card presented to umpires, Cabrera was second followed by Flores.

Wow. That is unreal. Here's how the TV broadcast attempted to surf through the confusion.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway tried to explain what happened.

WATCH: Mickey Callaway explains what went wrong today with the lineup card, leading to the Mets hitting out of order in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/0URW3nbkub — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) May 9, 2018

Oh, it's not the first time the Mets have done this.

The @Mets batted out of order in the first inning of today's 2-1 loss to the @Reds at Great American Ballpark. The last time the franchise batted out of order: April 29, 1977. Joe Frazier's @Mets did it against the San Diego @Padres . #LGM #MetsRewind #MetsTwitter (correction) pic.twitter.com/AWBTEfbYXK — Mets Rewind (@metsrewind) May 9, 2018

The Reds Twitter account had some fun with the situation at New York's expense.

Can someone send this down to the third base dugout? https://t.co/htjvJss5k1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 9, 2018

Hold the jokes, Cincy. According to that ESPN story, you did the same thing almost 10 years ago to the day ... at Shea Stadium!

Shockingly, Twitter snark didn't end there.

Two weeks ago, the Mets were 15-7. Right now, they're 18-16 and just batted out of order. So this, basically. pic.twitter.com/12XAi9L2qw — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) May 9, 2018

The @Mets batted out of order in the top of the first. It's ok, we hate Wednesdays too. pic.twitter.com/yoRedKx2G1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 9, 2018

The Mets batted out of order in first inning against the Reds today. Their lineup card was immediately turned over to the Mueller investigation. — Norman Chad (@NormanChad) May 9, 2018

Of course, Yankees fans piled on.