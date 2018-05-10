Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

You had one job! Reeling Mets actually batted out of order

Tim Benz | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
The Mets' Jay Bruce stands at the plate after umpire Gabe Morales called an out on the Mets for batting out of order in the first inning against the Reds on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Updated 14 hours ago

Here's one from the files of: "How has this NOT happened to the Pirates?"

The Mets lost to the Reds, 2-1, on Wednesday.

In part, that happened because they batted out of order to start the game in the first inning.

Seriously. The Mets batted out of order.

I know what you are thinking: "HOW TEAM ANY DO CAN THAT?!"

I'm sorry. I stole that.

I stole it. I stole it. I feel guilty already. I can't even write another paragraph without giving proper credit to the Washington Post . That paper inspired that joke yesterday.

It was just too good to not bring up in another form. Consider it an homage. I'm new to this newspaper thing. Are there Pulitzer Prizes for headlines? Because we can close voting now, if so.

So, in summation, here's what happened: After Wilmer Flores struck out for the second out of the inning, Asdrubal Cabrera hit a ground-rule double down the left field line.

Reds manager Jim Riggleman walked up to home plate umpire Gabe Morales with his lineup card immediately after.

And, well, this happened.

According to ESPN , the lineup posted on the wall in the Mets' dugout had Flores batting second with Cabrera batting third. But on the card presented to umpires, Cabrera was second followed by Flores.

Wow. That is unreal. Here's how the TV broadcast attempted to surf through the confusion.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway tried to explain what happened.

Oh, it's not the first time the Mets have done this.

The Reds Twitter account had some fun with the situation at New York's expense.

Hold the jokes, Cincy. According to that ESPN story, you did the same thing almost 10 years ago to the day ... at Shea Stadium!

Shockingly, Twitter snark didn't end there.

Of course, Yankees fans piled on.

