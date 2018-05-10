What are the odds? How AFC North teams might fare in 2018

It's never too early to start talking about the NFL.

What I mean by that is, it's never too early to start throwing your money away on the NFL. By gambling on it.

Bovada released its win-total over/under lines this week. So let's take a look at the AFC North teams, and let's determine — here on May 10, of course — how many wins the Steelers will get compared to their divisional foes.

All these totals are right on the number. Personally, I think that's useless. Why bet an all-year win total and maybe get a push? So we are going to add a half-win to each total to make sure there is either a payoff or a pay out.

Cleveland Browns: over/under 5 wins

So for our purposes at 5½, that means if you were to bet the over, you'd be saying Cleveland would have to win six games.

Did you get jolted out of bed by that lightning storm last night? I sure did.

And I think you had a better chance of getting hit by one of those lightning bolts than you have of seeing the Cleveland Browns win six NFL games next year.

Oh, they'll be better. But "being better" from 2018 means one win, technically. Not six!

It's possible to do. The Rams, Eagles, and Jaguars all did it last year. But, c'mon. These are the Browns.

They've made improvements in lots of areas. One big question: How do they do under Tyrod Taylor, and how long before they scrap 2018 and just build for 2019 with Baker Mayfield at quarterback?

I say three or four wins for the Browns. So go under here.

Cincinnati Bengals: over/under 6 wins

If we add a half-win here, that means the Bengals would have to go 7-9 for you to cash in at over 6½. That's where they were a year ago. They were 6-9-1 the year before.

Bovada has the odds set at -150 to go over six, and even money to go under. That's one of the highest gaps on the board. So that's suggesting they believe most people would go over six. Count me among them.

Preston Brown and Cordy Glenn will help some. They addressed a need at center by going with Billy Price in the draft. I like the picks of Malik Jefferson and Jessie Bates III, too.

I don't know how much that really improves the Bengals this year. But I don't see why they'd be all that much worse either.

So I have the Bengals winning seven or eight games.

Baltimore Ravens: over/under 8 wins

Tough one here. The Ravens did a lot to help their passing game. They acquired Michael Crabtree and John Brown. Then they drafted two of the best tight ends on the board in Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews. Plus, Orlando Brown could help in terms of pass blocking, too.

Similar to Cleveland, though, your bet is very much reliant on Baltimore getting off to a good start. If they stink out of the gate, they may bench Joe Flacco for Lamar Jackson. That could be a good thing if Jackson is cable ready. Or if he is as much as a project as many think, that'll hurt your cause if you bet over.

Within the first five weeks, they have the Steelers on the road. But they could be favored in every other game: Buffalo at home, at Cincy, the Browns in Cleveland and the Broncos in Baltimore.

I'd peg them for eight on the nose. If we slide it up to 8½, go under and take the wiggle room.

Steelers: over/under 10 wins

I've said the entire offseason that the Steelers will win the AFC North but drop two or three wins from their regular-season total.

I see the Steelers being a team that's going to have continuity and execution issues early but improve as the season goes on.

We don't know when Le'Veon Bell will report. That was problematic last year. A new third wide receiver is being thrown into the mix in James Washington. Randy Fichtner is learning the ropes as offensive coordinator. And this new defense with — if I remember correctly — 10 safeties on the field at the same time may have some bumps in the road early.

The schedule is much more difficult after the bye week. So look at that one of two ways. Either the Steelers get away with some hiccups early and sneak away with some wins when they don't play great.

Or, even if they improve, they may not be able to make up for some wins they failed to get early in the season.

I think the Steelers are a 10- or 11-win team. They should be good enough to win the division and their first postseason game at home. Maybe they'll pull off a road upset in the second playoff weekend. For that to happen, Ben Roethlisberger must stay healthy all year, and Le'Veon Bell has to be present and in top form Week 1.

If we set our line at 10½, I'd couch my bet on those two variables and say under.

Check back with me, though, at the end of training camp when I have talked myself into them going 15-1.