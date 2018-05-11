Friday Football Footnotes: Tommy Maddox talks about Ben Roethlisberger and mentoring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friday Football Footnotes looks back at "Maddox the Mentor" for Big Ben. Also, Baltimore's jagged schedule could be a problem. A cure for the anthem debate. And something to like about the new Monday Night Football broadcast.

'Maddox the Mentor'?

Tommy Maddox talked to ESPN.com about mentoring Ben Roethlisberger back in 2004, when Big Ben was a rookie.

This is obviously a topic again now because Roethlisberger seems less than thrilled with the idea of mentoring Mason Rudolph.

Maddox sums it up well here: "I don't think it's a situation where Ben owes it or that's his job or whatever. But it is his job as a leader of the team to lead the team and make sure there's no distractions."

Maddox largely handled the situation in 2004 better than Roethlisberger has so far in 2018. But I'm not sure it was QUITE as smooth as the post suggests. That was especially the case early on when Roethlisberger's initial winning streak was just starting.

Back then, I think Maddox still felt like he could get his job back when healthy. But by the time he was, he could see the forest through the trees.

Ravens's funky schedule

Not too long ago, we discussed the split nature of the Steelers schedule .

Their archrival in the AFC North has some weird quirks, too.

For the Baltimore Ravens, all three of their road divisional games occur within the first five weeks. If they go 0-3 there, do they just pull the plug and go with Lamar Jackson at quarterback earlier than anticipated?

Keep in mind, Joe Flacco is potentially working with four new targets in Michael Crabtree, John Brown, and rookie tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews.

That continuity better come quickly or else Baltimore is going to have real problems.

After that, the Ravens have a brutal stretch where they play four straight playoff teams: the Steelers and New Orleans at home. Carolina and Tennessee on the road.

But if Baltimore can surf through all of that above .500, they could wind up in the postseason. Five of their last seven opponents were non playoff clubs from a year ago.

'Monday Night Football' line up set

Former NFL defensive lineman Anthony "Booger" McFarland is going to be part of the 'MNF' broadcast as a field analyst.

Not a bad idea. Booger is affable and can provide insight. The constant analyst role from the sideline can be useful.

Hockey broadcasts do it all the time with an analyst between the benches. That's, in essence, what Craig Wolfley does on Steelers broadcasts. Fox did it with Pitt product Tony Siragusa, too.

This minimizes the role of the sideline reporter, Lisa Salters. But the lack of utilization of that role over the years in TV has been obvious anyway. So who is going to care now?

I like the idea. I like the choice. Now let's see how the chemistry goes with Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and McFarland.

Here's an idea on the anthem debate

The NFLPA is pursuing two grievances over the national anthem issue. One is regarding Eric Reid and the questions he allegedly received from the Bengals about kneeling.

The other is about the absence of policy debate when it comes to the potential of teams forcing players to stand.

I'm at the point where I'm now on board with keeping the players in the locker room during the anthem.

The whole point of the anthem is for the fans, not the players. If we are being real about this, should it matter if the players are on the field? You are supposed to be focused on the flag in the first place.

I know President Donald Trump has suggested that keeping the players inside is just as bad as kneeling. He shouldn't view it that way. Because it strikes me that this debate has shifted from "the best way to honor the flag" to "the best way to prevent protests against it."

A typical Trump strategy is to declare victory even if there is no victory to be claimed.

This would fall under that umbrella, and it would end this tireless debate for the rest of us.

Well done in Denver

The Steelers have to visit Denver this year. The Broncos walked away with what are some are calling one of the best drafts in the NFL, as well.

I agree.

Bradley Chubb falling to them was a gift. His presence will help Von Miller and vice versa. Courtland Sutton may become a Demaryius Thomas clone at wide receiver. In the middle of the class, Josey Jewell (ILB), Troy Fumagalli (TE) and DaeSean Hamilton (WR) were vastly undervalued talents at their positions, in my opinion. Their measurables perhaps belied their experience and game tape.

Going into this season, I thought the AFC West was a three-horse race for an up-for-grabs division. Now, I feel like the Broncos are step closer to that pack than they were a few weeks ago.