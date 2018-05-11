Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: ESPN's Matt Hasselbeck rips into Ben Roethlisberger

Tim Benz | Friday, May 11, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shakes hands with Ben Roethlisberger after a football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011 in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-17.
Don Wright/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

"First Call" features Ben Roethlisberger getting ripped on ESPN, Andrew McCutchen's return, Pekka Rinne getting benched and a Pittsburgh walk-off that has nothing to do with the Pirates.

Ben Roethlisberger ripped at ESPN

Either Matt Hasselbeck is really mad about Ben Roethlisberger's response to questions about Mason Rudolph, or he is still bitter about Super Bowl XL.

"It's the epitome of immaturity and selfishness, quite honestly," Hasselbeck said of Roethlisberger's 93.7 FM interview , in which he discussed the drafting of Mason Rudolph.

I wonder if Roethlisberger knew the extent to which the national media would react to this story. He must've expected the analysis of his quotes here in Pittsburgh. But nationally, this is getting a ton of play. And he's not looking good in any of it.

Ready for Cutch's return

Tonight is the night for Andrew McCutchen's return to Pittsburgh. He and the Giants come in for a three-game set at PNC Park.

Cutch will arrive in better shape than his team. San Francisco just got swept in a four-game series at Philadelphia. Yesterday's defeat, a 6-3 loss to the Phillies, dropped the Giants back down to .500 at 19-19. Manager Bruce Bochy rested his outfielder in advance of the weekend.

That protected some good vibes for the former MVP as he comes home. McCutchen has a nine-game hitting streak , and he has reached base in 20 straight games.

"I don't want to be going in there not feeling great," McCutchen told MLB.com. "To be going back and doing a fairly good job definitely is a plus."

The Pirates teased a tribute to McCutchen that's prepared for Friday.

Jameson Taillon pitches tonight for the 21-16 Pirates. As you can see in the link above, the Giants have been unkind to Taillon. He is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA. They touched him up for a career-high 10 runs, nine earned, in three innings last July.

Poor Pekka

Save your catfish. Much like the defending Eastern Conference champions here in Pittsburgh, the Western Conference champs in Nashville will be giving up their crown.

The Predators lost 5-1 to Winnipeg last night, thus ending their one-year run and allowing the Jets to move on to the conference final against Las Vegas.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne got pulled in the first period after allowing two soft goals.

And then ... depression set in.

After the game, P.K. Subban rushed to his goaltender's defense.

Rinne got pulled three times at home in this series.

Villain battle: Joe Kelly vs. Tom Wilson

You know how Tom Wilson was greeted at PPG Paints Arena after he knocked out Zach Aston-Reese?

Well, that's how it sounded at Yankee Stadium when Joe Kelly was introduced Thursday night.

That pleasant greeting was for how he beaned Tyler Austin earlier this season.

Kelly entered with a 4-1 lead and he blew it, much to the delight of the crowd. But he backed into a 5-4 win as the Red Sox handed New York a rare loss. It was just the second defeat for the Yankees in their last 19 games.

Quite the walk-off

Maybe the Pirates will have an ending this exciting at PNC Park this weekend.

The Pitt softball team was down 4-0 to Virginia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals.

Then they were down 4-2.

Then this happened.

click me