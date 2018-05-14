Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

NFL changes catch rules, but old grudges die hard

Tim Benz | Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) grabs a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Green Bay, Wisc.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) grabs a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Green Bay, Wisc.

Updated 17 hours ago

The catch rule has been changed.

Thank God.

But for the Steelers, it was one year too late.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys fan base has been carrying around its anger over that rule since the 2014 playoffs when this big play from Dez Bryant was ruled incomplete.

This guy in Oklahoma, who appears to be both a Cowboys fan as well as a Bryant fan from back in his Oklahoma State days, is still flying the flag of injustice.

That's dedication to holding a grudge, my friend. I'm jealous.

OK, Pittsburgh. The ball is in your court. This Cowboy fan has set a high bar when it comes to expressing his outrage. What can you do?

There has got to be a someone with a truck out there somewhere that's willing to get a detail job like this.

What would the plate be? You can do eight characters without the dash, right? How about "81TDVSNE"? Or "SR5-GRND"? Maybe what the final score would've been: "PGH-3127"?

Actually, no. Don't do it. Think about being stuck behind that image for a half hour in tunnel traffic on a Monday morning. I don't know about you, but I'd road rage right through that back end.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me