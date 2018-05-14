NFL changes catch rules, but old grudges die hard

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The catch rule has been changed.

Thank God.

But for the Steelers, it was one year too late.

The video is an explanation from @NFL SVP of Officiating Al Riveron on the reversal at the end of the #NEvsPIT game. pic.twitter.com/hm5EeoZTER — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 18, 2017

Meanwhile, the Cowboys fan base has been carrying around its anger over that rule since the 2014 playoffs when this big play from Dez Bryant was ruled incomplete.

5. DEZ Bryant's game winning catch in the divisional playoffs to send the Cowboys to the NFC championship pic.twitter.com/7deGwYlExn — LeFadeAway James (@K23belk) June 13, 2016

This guy in Oklahoma, who appears to be both a Cowboys fan as well as a Bryant fan from back in his Oklahoma State days, is still flying the flag of injustice.

Do you think this guy believes #DezCaughtIt ? pic.twitter.com/MrqJZDiVs1 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) May 13, 2018

That's dedication to holding a grudge, my friend. I'm jealous.

OK, Pittsburgh. The ball is in your court. This Cowboy fan has set a high bar when it comes to expressing his outrage. What can you do?

There has got to be a someone with a truck out there somewhere that's willing to get a detail job like this.

What would the plate be? You can do eight characters without the dash, right? How about "81TDVSNE"? Or "SR5-GRND"? Maybe what the final score would've been: "PGH-3127"?

Actually, no. Don't do it. Think about being stuck behind that image for a half hour in tunnel traffic on a Monday morning. I don't know about you, but I'd road rage right through that back end.