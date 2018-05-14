Golden Knights' playoff run could put a hurting on Vegas sports books

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not everyone in Las Vegas is rooting for the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.

Particularly, the bookmakers.

The sports books in Vegas were offering odds as long as 500-1 against the hometown expansion team to win the Stanley Cup before the season started.

Now, the threat of needing to pay off those tickets is real since the club has advanced all the way to the Western Conference final.

Check out this ESPN.com video , which says the casinos could find themselves up to $6 million in the hole if Marc-Andre Fleury and Co. hoist Lord Stanley.

Here's the thing, though. Collectively, those books are already down about that much based on payouts they have made to those who have been betting on the Knights throughout the year in individual games, over/under win and points totals and odds to win the Pacific Division.

The Los Angeles Times did a big story on this topic before the playoffs started and the Knights were about the play the Kings.

In it, author David Montero writes that there are multiple casinos that could lose dollar amounts somewhere in the mid-six figures. And there are a few $20,000-$30,000 tickets that would be cashed in.

As one of those bookmakers said in the ESPN.com piece, "I'll be down there at that victory parade on the strip ... with my resume in hand."

It is funny to put it in context when it comes to hockey betting as opposed to football betting. In that L.A. Times piece, this perceived hockey nightmare scenario would equate to one bad NFL Sunday for the oddsmakers.

So, yeah. I think the casinos will be OK.