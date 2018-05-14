Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Bark-Andre Furry is a good dog; Olczyk's emotional address

Tim Benz | Monday, May 14, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
Marc-Andre Fleury and Bark-Andre Furry
Vegas Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury and Bark-Andre Furry

Updated 15 hours ago

In today's "First Call," we look at Eddie Olczyk's emotional Mother's Day address on NBC Sports, a good dog who's cheering for Vegas, two mammoth home runs and more.

Edzo's emotional Mother's Day address

We've been happy to see former Penguins coach Ed Olczyk recover from a battle with colon cancer and return to his NBC television duties.

During the pregame show yesterday prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, he gave this emotional message to his mom and his wife on Mother's Day.

On a lighter note, Keith Jones' fond memory prior to Olczyk's story was pretty funny. Apparently, his mom lost her dentures screaming at a referee during his youth league days. Even worse, they flew all over the ice. She had to lean over the boards to grab them.

Speaking of a sense of humor, Olczyk's son, Penn State hockey alum Tommy Olczyk, showed his, too.

Bark-Andre Furry

We know the legend of former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

You may have heard the legend of his biggest fan in his new city, "Bark-Andre Furry" in Las Vegas .

The 10-year-old rescue dog actually got a name change once the Vegas Golden Knights came into existence. His old name was "Fenway." He attends practices, barks at players when they mess up and has a vast array of Golden Knights gear.

Here's video of the meeting .

Unfortunately, Fleury's game went to the dogs in Game 1 against the Jets, losing 4-2.

Wait, something's not right here

Being a switch-hitter can be confusing. Just ask Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.

He led off the game against Kansas City's Duffy White with his left-handed helmet. The problem was, White is a southpaw. So, Lindor needed his right-handed helmet .

Oh, and he needed to change his leg guard, too.

Critter-ridder

Dodger Stadium already had a sewage backup in the preseason.

Now, it has a critter problem. Prior to the Reds' arrival for their game against Los Angeles on Sunday, a raccoon needed to be removed from the visiting bullpen.

After being the worst team in the National League to start the year, the Reds have won six straight. So clearly this varmint is just jumping on the bandwagon.

Who did it better?

Option 1: Evan Gattis clearing the train tracks in Houston against the Rangers.

Option 2: Bryce Harper humiliating this baseball in Arizona.

How about the reaction of the Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr.? His feet were hammered into the ground in awe. He wouldn't have had time to turn around and watch it if he wanted to.

That went 448 feet by the way. Gattis' went 400.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me