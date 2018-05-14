First call: Bark-Andre Furry is a good dog; Olczyk's emotional address

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," we look at Eddie Olczyk's emotional Mother's Day address on NBC Sports, a good dog who's cheering for Vegas, two mammoth home runs and more.

Edzo's emotional Mother's Day address

We've been happy to see former Penguins coach Ed Olczyk recover from a battle with colon cancer and return to his NBC television duties.

During the pregame show yesterday prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, he gave this emotional message to his mom and his wife on Mother's Day.

Eddie O. shares some beautiful words to his mom & wife this #MothersDay . pic.twitter.com/3LSrQfxONP — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 13, 2018

On a lighter note, Keith Jones' fond memory prior to Olczyk's story was pretty funny. Apparently, his mom lost her dentures screaming at a referee during his youth league days. Even worse, they flew all over the ice. She had to lean over the boards to grab them.

Speaking of a sense of humor, Olczyk's son, Penn State hockey alum Tommy Olczyk, showed his, too.

"I'd like to wish my mom a Happy Mother's Day on social media so everyone else can see how much I love my mom, but she'll never see it because she doesn't have social media" #HappyMothersDay — Tommy Olczyk (@tommyolczyk) May 13, 2018

Bark-Andre Furry

We know the legend of former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

You may have heard the legend of his biggest fan in his new city, "Bark-Andre Furry" in Las Vegas .

I would like to thank the entire staff at "The Arsenal", inside @CityNatlArena , for doing such a wonderful job on my jersey! It looks GREAT! ~ Bark #VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/H21MUNMpA6 — WCF - Bark-André Furry (@BarkAndreFurry) May 6, 2018

The 10-year-old rescue dog actually got a name change once the Vegas Golden Knights came into existence. His old name was "Fenway." He attends practices, barks at players when they mess up and has a vast array of Golden Knights gear.

Here's video of the meeting .

Unfortunately, Fleury's game went to the dogs in Game 1 against the Jets, losing 4-2.

Wait, something's not right here

Being a switch-hitter can be confusing. Just ask Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.

He led off the game against Kansas City's Duffy White with his left-handed helmet. The problem was, White is a southpaw. So, Lindor needed his right-handed helmet .

Oh, and he needed to change his leg guard, too.

Francisco Lindor went to the plate with the wrong gear pic.twitter.com/GRdD3vISsO — Heart of MLB (@HeartofMLB) May 13, 2018

Critter-ridder

Dodger Stadium already had a sewage backup in the preseason.

Now, it has a critter problem. Prior to the Reds' arrival for their game against Los Angeles on Sunday, a raccoon needed to be removed from the visiting bullpen.

Here's my video of Animal Control in LA taking the raccoon out of the Cincinnati @reds bullpen this morning @dodgers stadium. Save of day! Cleaning crew found it. Few years ago, Reds had a wild raccoon running on field before game. Cincinnati Racoons? @mlb pic.twitter.com/9LLzTTT16L — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) May 13, 2018

After being the worst team in the National League to start the year, the Reds have won six straight. So clearly this varmint is just jumping on the bandwagon.

Who did it better?

Option 1: Evan Gattis clearing the train tracks in Houston against the Rangers.

Option 2: Bryce Harper humiliating this baseball in Arizona.

Bryce Harper destroyed this baseball pic.twitter.com/o9SKQGa6ZE — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 14, 2018

How about the reaction of the Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr.? His feet were hammered into the ground in awe. He wouldn't have had time to turn around and watch it if he wanted to.

That went 448 feet by the way. Gattis' went 400.