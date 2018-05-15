Fleury gets the finger, Reaves run over in Golden Knights win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After giving up three first-period goals in a Game 1 Western Conference final loss, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights bounced back to steal Game 2 in Winnipeg, 3-1.

Fleury stopped 30 of 31 shots. He also got some help from Nate Schmidt.

He also got some help from the post.

have you thanked your goal post today? pic.twitter.com/LgYIGlgEeZ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 15, 2018

Fleury made sure to thank his best friend.

Meet Fleury's best friend: the post. pic.twitter.com/MHgTAf1vhE — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 15, 2018

Apparently Fleury had a few hecklers in the stands at Winnipeg.

Ladies and gentlemen, my forever favourite, Marc-Andre Fleury being his best self- on and off the ice. #VegasBorn #Fleury pic.twitter.com/XVWgZmcRsV — Lindsay (@LindsMAF29) May 15, 2018

Who flips off the The Flower? What a bunch of savages. Heathens, those Winnipeggers. Heathens, I say!

Actually, are they Winnipeggers? Is that a word? Winnipegans, maybe?

Regardless, Fleury didn't have the highlight of the night in that game. Dustin Byfuglien did.

Ryan Reaves goes to hit Dustin Byfuglien and gets dropped pic.twitter.com/Suqa5uaqwd — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 15, 2018

Anyone get the number of that truck? That's the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Byfuglien flattening 6-foot-1, 225 pound Ryan Reaves with Reaves in motion.

And if you are looking for the star of the night, it was Jonathan Marchessault, who had two goals after calling Game 2 a "must win" for the Knights.