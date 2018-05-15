Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Fleury gets the finger, Reaves run over in Golden Knights win

Tim Benz | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Marc-Andre Fleury is congratulated by teammate Ryan Reaves after defeating the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of the Western Conference final at Bell MTS Place on May 14, 2018 in Winnipeg.
After giving up three first-period goals in a Game 1 Western Conference final loss, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights bounced back to steal Game 2 in Winnipeg, 3-1.

Fleury stopped 30 of 31 shots. He also got some help from Nate Schmidt.

He also got some help from the post.

Fleury made sure to thank his best friend.

Apparently Fleury had a few hecklers in the stands at Winnipeg.

Who flips off the The Flower? What a bunch of savages. Heathens, those Winnipeggers. Heathens, I say!

Actually, are they Winnipeggers? Is that a word? Winnipegans, maybe?

Regardless, Fleury didn't have the highlight of the night in that game. Dustin Byfuglien did.

Anyone get the number of that truck? That's the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Byfuglien flattening 6-foot-1, 225 pound Ryan Reaves with Reaves in motion.

And if you are looking for the star of the night, it was Jonathan Marchessault, who had two goals after calling Game 2 a "must win" for the Knights.

