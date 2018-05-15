Fleury gets the finger, Reaves run over in Golden Knights win
After giving up three first-period goals in a Game 1 Western Conference final loss, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights bounced back to steal Game 2 in Winnipeg, 3-1.
Fleury stopped 30 of 31 shots. He also got some help from Nate Schmidt.
. @markscheifele55 with the chance and @nateschmidt29 with the clear. pic.twitter.com/JNdXbloSwr— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 15, 2018
He also got some help from the post.
have you thanked your goal post today? pic.twitter.com/LgYIGlgEeZ— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 15, 2018
Fleury made sure to thank his best friend.
Meet Fleury's best friend: the post. pic.twitter.com/MHgTAf1vhE— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 15, 2018
Apparently Fleury had a few hecklers in the stands at Winnipeg.
Ladies and gentlemen, my forever favourite, Marc-Andre Fleury being his best self- on and off the ice. #VegasBorn #Fleury pic.twitter.com/XVWgZmcRsV— Lindsay (@LindsMAF29) May 15, 2018
Who flips off the The Flower? What a bunch of savages. Heathens, those Winnipeggers. Heathens, I say!
Actually, are they Winnipeggers? Is that a word? Winnipegans, maybe?
Regardless, Fleury didn't have the highlight of the night in that game. Dustin Byfuglien did.
Ryan Reaves goes to hit Dustin Byfuglien and gets dropped pic.twitter.com/Suqa5uaqwd— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 15, 2018
Anyone get the number of that truck? That's the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Byfuglien flattening 6-foot-1, 225 pound Ryan Reaves with Reaves in motion.
And if you are looking for the star of the night, it was Jonathan Marchessault, who had two goals after calling Game 2 a "must win" for the Knights.
What a sequence leading to Marchessault's second goal pic.twitter.com/NR1NZ9bvsX— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 15, 2018