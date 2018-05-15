Tim Benz: Legal gambling will end the sports world ... and other lies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There have already been three monumental developments in the sports world this week.

The Supreme Court paved the way for individual states to allow gambling on sporting events by striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992.

The Pirates are playing well enough for a glowingly positive story about them .

Marc-Andre Fleury met Bark-Andre Furry .

You can rank those in terms of importance in whatever order you like.

Since we've already addressed the other two matters here at Breakfast With Benz, let's attack the gambling story.

Much of the debate over this decision has come from those who are alarmists on this topic: anti-gambling advocates, league executives and online fantasy sports/gambling outlets.

Some of those groups have good intentions. Others are just trying to hold on to as big of a piece of the gambling pie as possible.

Let's counter some of their arguments.

Within a year, we will be a nation of gambling addicts

We heard that argument here in Pennsylvania — and other states — when the rush to build casinos proliferated the headlines.

The Rivers Casino is 9 years old now, and I don't see the dead-eyed army of Blackjack-addled zombies wandering around the North Side desperately trying to get their fix, as gambling opponents suggested would be the case.

I take that back. I do see those people. But those folks aren't gamblers. They are usually just attending the Kenny Chesney concert or a Steelers Monday night game.

In the wake of this news you'll see a lot of "This is your brain. This is you brain while gambling," kind of coverage. And I'm not diminishing the need to recognize and treat those with a problem of that nature.

What I am diminishing is the belief that we are suddenly going to see a spike in addiction. The scare tactic is: "Oh no! Any Tom, Dick or Harry will be able to walk into Rivers and place a bet!" Well, they've also been able to do that for years online — legally, kind of legally or illegally, but who cares? Because you'll never get caught.

The difference is that soon, it'll be a social act. You can buy your ticket, order a drink, sit down and watch your game with friends in the sports book.

How that's different than logging on your phone, entering your bet and watching it at a Buffalo Wild Wings is beyond me.

Trust me, I've done both. The rush of winning and the pain of losing was no different for me when it came to gambling at the Hard Rock in Vegas or at the old Hooters in Station Squa ...

Perhaps I've said too much.

Gambling will result in illegally fixed games

OK. So let me get this straight. "Jimmy No Nose" is so scared off by current gambling regulations that he won't make a sports bet through the myriad ways available.

However, once it becomes legal and he can make his bet by walking into a giant building with tons of people watching him, he will then — and only then — expose himself to dozens of charges, some of which may be felonies, and attempt to fix a game.

"Heck no! I won't fix the Ravens-Browns game this year when I can win all my money online. But I will fix the Eagles-Giants game next year when I collect cash in person."

Yeah. It doesn't make much sense when you read it out loud, does it?

If people are going to fix games, they are going to fix games whether the Meadows get sports books or not.

Appearance of 'gambling influence' will ruin enjoyment of the games

Have you ever listened to a Steelers post-game show? Anytime the Steelers lose, every third caller insists the game is rigged, anyway. What difference will it make?

Your team wins, so you assume the game was on the up-and-up. Your team loses? "The fix was in!"

Thanks, Myron, I'll hang up and listen.

Fantasy gaming will be negatively affected

First of all, so what? Fantasy sports are nothing but a different form of gambling, anyway.

Secondly, as we outlined above, any fantasy sports player could be a gambler right now if they wanted to be. But it's a different skill. It's a different kind of game.

Again, being able to place a $50 bet on the Steelers to cover +4 against New England isn't going to make some dude fold his three-time defending champion fantasy team.

When did these two hobbies become mutually exclusive? I know a lot of people who do both.

Probably too many. They know who they are.

This will kill Las Vegas

No, it won't.

You know what your buddy says when you lose a $100 bet on a back-door cover? "Hey, that's why those casinos in Vegas are so big! Am I right?"

No, Sparky. You aren't. Those casinos are big because people draw face cards when they hit on 12. As you may have read in our story about the Vegas Golden Knights from yesterday , the Los Angeles Times reports that in 2017, sports books accounted for $249 million of gambling revenues in Nevada, only 2.2 percent of the state's total. In Las Vegas, sports books accounted for just 1.78 percent of the gambling revenue.

Unless we stop having bachelor parties, poker rooms, and an insatiable desire to see these guys at the Luxor ...

... Vegas will be just fine. Thanks for worrying, Mr. Popagiorgio.