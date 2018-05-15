First call: Should we take this Le'Veon Bell tweet seriously?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, more Le'Veon Bell Twitter breadcrumbs for us to follow, a full-team hockey brawl during pregame skate and Filip Gustavsson reacts to his trade from the Penguins.

Are we taking this seriously?

We wonder all the time how seriously we should take Le'Veon Bell's tweets.

This is one, I'm sure, Steelers fans are going to want to believe for a change.

What does that mean exactly? Is Bell tweeting the date of the Steelers opener against Cleveland as if to say, "I can't wait to be on the field for the opener." Or is he saying, "Don't expect to see me before the opener"?

Whatever he believes he means by that, I believe that we'll all be believing something else soon enough.

Old-time hockey!

Remember the pre-game hockey fight scene from "Slapshot" ?

Real life can beat that. I give you the Fort Wayne Komets against the Colorado Eagles before Game 2 of their ECHL playoff series. Apparently, Colorado ran the Fort Wayne goalie twice in overtime of Game 1. And chaos ensued.

"There's no one to stop it because there are no officials on the ice! What has come over the Charlestown Chiefs?"

One player from each team was suspended. More discipline is expected before Game 3.

Gustavsson gone

The Athletic found this tweet from "Sens Prospects." It's a rough translation from a Swedish outlet .

The interview is with former Penguins goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson, who admits to being taken aback by the trade from Pittsburgh to Ottawa in the Derick Brassard deal.

"I was a bit flabbergasted. So Pittsburgh doesn't want me anymore?"

First of all, strong translation of "flabbergasted" there. Secondly, it appears Gustavsson got over his initial shock.

ICYMI @UffeBodin published an interview with Filip Gustavsson this weekend and reddit u/FREEBASE_DIARRHEA cleaned up the Google Translation a bit. Some nice #Sens stuff in here. https://t.co/81uJpzZnIl pic.twitter.com/bmHJQRzra1 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) May 14, 2018

As you can read, Gustavsson seems to have figured out that a more clear path exists to the NHL playing behind Craig Anderson, who will be 37 next season, as opposed to Matt Murray, who will be 24.

Hue's plunge

Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to jump in the lake, after all.

Jackson said he would do that if the Browns finished 1-15 again last year. They didn't. They went 0-16. But people expected him to do it, anyway.

Now, Jackson says he'll do it. And he'll give $100 to charity for any Browns employee who joins him.

Why did it take so long for Jackson to follow through on his pledge? ProFootballTalk.com provided an explanation , which was an easy one. Jackson had a stent placed in his heart in 2014 and doctors urged him to avoid jumping into frigid water.

Good man, Hue. As Browns coach, that would've been taking the easy way out.

Raptors logo redux

Are we being a little retentive here? Apparently, an artist has redesigned the Toronto Raptors logo to be more anatomically correct.

Felt like giving the Raptors logo a scientifically accurate makeover. pic.twitter.com/UzG6Z8Mg6u — Hannah Moss (@OdelayOwl) May 12, 2018

OK. That's not bad. I didn't know Raptors had wings or feathers. But as this guy points out, where are we drawing the line when it comes to what's "cartoon acceptable" or not when it comes to our beloved logos?

Since y'all wanna be accurate pic.twitter.com/ujGnLtP6Mr — Joshua Stinson (@joshuastinson43) May 14, 2018

Listen, lady! You keep your dirty paws off of Iceburgh. You understand? There's accuracy and then there's beauty through artistic licensing.