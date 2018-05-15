Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Should we take this Le'Veon Bell tweet seriously?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell jukes around Browns linebacker Jabrill Peppers during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017 in Cleveland.
Getty Images
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell jukes around Browns linebacker Jabrill Peppers during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017 in Cleveland.

Updated 23 hours ago

In "First Call" today, more Le'Veon Bell Twitter breadcrumbs for us to follow, a full-team hockey brawl during pregame skate and Filip Gustavsson reacts to his trade from the Penguins.

Are we taking this seriously?

We wonder all the time how seriously we should take Le'Veon Bell's tweets.

This is one, I'm sure, Steelers fans are going to want to believe for a change.

What does that mean exactly? Is Bell tweeting the date of the Steelers opener against Cleveland as if to say, "I can't wait to be on the field for the opener." Or is he saying, "Don't expect to see me before the opener"?

Whatever he believes he means by that, I believe that we'll all be believing something else soon enough.

Old-time hockey!

Remember the pre-game hockey fight scene from "Slapshot" ?

Real life can beat that. I give you the Fort Wayne Komets against the Colorado Eagles before Game 2 of their ECHL playoff series. Apparently, Colorado ran the Fort Wayne goalie twice in overtime of Game 1. And chaos ensued.

"There's no one to stop it because there are no officials on the ice! What has come over the Charlestown Chiefs?"

One player from each team was suspended. More discipline is expected before Game 3.

Gustavsson gone

The Athletic found this tweet from "Sens Prospects." It's a rough translation from a Swedish outlet .

The interview is with former Penguins goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson, who admits to being taken aback by the trade from Pittsburgh to Ottawa in the Derick Brassard deal.

"I was a bit flabbergasted. So Pittsburgh doesn't want me anymore?"

First of all, strong translation of "flabbergasted" there. Secondly, it appears Gustavsson got over his initial shock.

As you can read, Gustavsson seems to have figured out that a more clear path exists to the NHL playing behind Craig Anderson, who will be 37 next season, as opposed to Matt Murray, who will be 24.

Hue's plunge

Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to jump in the lake, after all.

Jackson said he would do that if the Browns finished 1-15 again last year. They didn't. They went 0-16. But people expected him to do it, anyway.

Now, Jackson says he'll do it. And he'll give $100 to charity for any Browns employee who joins him.

Why did it take so long for Jackson to follow through on his pledge? ProFootballTalk.com provided an explanation , which was an easy one. Jackson had a stent placed in his heart in 2014 and doctors urged him to avoid jumping into frigid water.

Good man, Hue. As Browns coach, that would've been taking the easy way out.

Raptors logo redux

Are we being a little retentive here? Apparently, an artist has redesigned the Toronto Raptors logo to be more anatomically correct.

OK. That's not bad. I didn't know Raptors had wings or feathers. But as this guy points out, where are we drawing the line when it comes to what's "cartoon acceptable" or not when it comes to our beloved logos?

Listen, lady! You keep your dirty paws off of Iceburgh. You understand? There's accuracy and then there's beauty through artistic licensing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me