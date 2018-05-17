Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Fleury's jaw-dropping acrobatics (and wet Willy) help lead Vegas

Tim Benzw | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 3 of the Western Conference final Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.
In "First Call" today, Marc-Andre gets in the Jets ears, then their heads. The Vegas hockey pregame shows are otherworldly. Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler is a weird dude. We found a 25-year-old high school basketball player. And we found perhaps the photo of the year.

Fun with Fleury

In Game 3 of the Western Conference final, Marc-Andre Fleury has come up with a more acceptable answer to Brad Marchand's licking.

That was Blake Wheeler getting the wet Willy from the Flower. Then, Mark Scheifele got robbed by the Flower.

How about those saves?! Any part of that look familiar to anyone? That whole diving across the crease 'thang?

The Golden Knights held on to win 4-2 in large part because of that effort from Fleury. He had 33 saves on the night. James Neal added a goal and an assist. Now Vegas has a 2-1 series edge.

Take that, Blue Man Group

These Golden Knights pregame shows have really gone off the deep end .

So one Golden Knight just took out a laser-shooting jet? Got it.

Wait, so what if they play the Penguins in the finals next year? Does some poor, cute, innocent hologram penguin get vivisected by the knight's deathly blade?

That's gruesome!

25-year-old high school basketball player

Do you remember when there was that run in movies and TV shows where people went back to high school undercover? "Hiding Out." "Never Been Kissed." "21 Jump Street."

Well, meet Rashaun Richardson. Also known as Sidney Gilstrap-Portley. He's a 25-year-old high school basketball star in Texas.

Gilstrap-Portley wanted a second kick at the can when it came to high school basketball glory, so he enrolled at Hillcrest High School.

It worked. He was the district offensive player of the year and got the team to the playoffs. Until a former coach tipped off the school to his identity.

Gilstrap-Portley posed as a homeless refugee of Hurricane Harvey. And that's how he got into school.

Now he faces charges of tampering with high school records.

But hey, he had a 30-point game. So it was totally worth it.

No word if Jeff Capel had been recruiting him at Pitt.

Krazy Kapler

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler had a reputation of being, uh, eccentric as a player.

Tanning body parts that aren't usually tanned, eating animal bones and odd uses for coconut oil just scratch the surface.

But this is unreal .

Apparently Kapler was such a fitness nut, that he used to lick his girlfriend's ice cream, then spit it out so he wouldn't get the calories.

There's dedication to fitness, then there's dedication to insanity. Not to mention, what a waste of fine cookies and cream.

Are there lava hazards on this course?

Voting is closed for the sports photo of the year.

That's the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. Those are golfers who can't take a hint.

Exactly, Brent. For you young whippersnappers who don't get the reference…

