Bartolo Colon shakes off 100 mph line drive to his sizeable gut
Updated 5 hours ago
Normally when a pitcher gets hit with a 102 mph line drive, it's frightening.
When it's 44-year-old, 280-pound (might wanna update that) Bartolo Colon, and it goes off of his sizeable gut , it's hilarious.
Bartolo Colon taking 100 MPH to the gut like a BOSS pic.twitter.com/MUwfBbtavo— 12up (@12upSport) May 16, 2018
OK, it wasn't like when the ball stuck to Yadier Molina's chest protector . But it was close.
How about Jeff Bannister in the video? He's not even phased. He knows. Same thing with Colon himself. No reason for concern. What was gonna happen? The ball was going to hit his belly, or ... some other part of his huge belly. That's it.
The internet was not going to let this one go. Thanks to MSN for finding all these gems.
@ByTimBooth Bartolo getting hit in the guy reminded me of this! #KingHippo pic.twitter.com/6cGshg40wI— Ryan Finch (@ryan_p_finch) May 16, 2018
Bartolo Colon with the interesting fielding technique: pic.twitter.com/rBvm81i1bW— Mark Lathrop (@mlathrop3) May 16, 2018
Bartolo Colon just took a line drive right in the stomach and it basically looked like this: pic.twitter.com/n0NmGqAu79— Graham Kendrick (@gmkendrick) May 16, 2018
Bartolo colon just ate a ball to the stomach like it was a mosquito— Kyle Kovacs (@P360gaming) May 16, 2018
For the record, that big man can still pitch. He and the Rangers won the game 5-1. Colon went 7 ⅔ scoreless, walking none and allowing just four hits. His ERA is down to 2.82.