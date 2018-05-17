Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Bartolo Colon shakes off 100 mph line drive to his sizeable gut

Tim Benz | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Seattle. The Rangers won 5-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Texas Rangers trainer Kevin Harmon, left, touches the stomach of starting pitcher Bartolo Colon after Colon was hit with a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Seattle. Colon stayed in the game. The Rangers won 5-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Normally when a pitcher gets hit with a 102 mph line drive, it's frightening.

When it's 44-year-old, 280-pound (might wanna update that) Bartolo Colon, and it goes off of his sizeable gut , it's hilarious.

OK, it wasn't like when the ball stuck to Yadier Molina's chest protector . But it was close.

How about Jeff Bannister in the video? He's not even phased. He knows. Same thing with Colon himself. No reason for concern. What was gonna happen? The ball was going to hit his belly, or ... some other part of his huge belly. That's it.

The internet was not going to let this one go. Thanks to MSN for finding all these gems.

For the record, that big man can still pitch. He and the Rangers won the game 5-1. Colon went 7 ⅔ scoreless, walking none and allowing just four hits. His ERA is down to 2.82.

