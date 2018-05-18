Football footnotes: A possible reason the Steelers drafted a tackle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Big shoes to fill

Keep an eye on Marcus Gilbert at right tackle this season for the Steelers.

I've been a big fan of Gilbert's the last few years. He was good again last year. But that performance-enhancing-drug suspension and his hamstring issues got in the way.

Gilbert has two years left on his contract. There would be a cap savings of about $5 million if he gets released before the 2019 season.

The Steelers have Jerald Hawkins and third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor. Both of them could be groomed to take that job.

They better be good, though. Because right tackle is as important as left tackle these days.

For so long — because right-handed quarterbacks are the norm — teams have put the better pass-blocking tackle on the left side to protect the quarterback's blindside.

So, to adjust, you are seeing pass-rushers such as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Justin Houston and Brandon Graham from the defense's left side over the offensive right tackle quite a bit.

The Steelers better be sure one of their two young tackles are good enough to replace Gilbert before they make the decision to cut him loose, whether that's after this year or next.

On that topic

Speaking of tackles, Ereck Flowers of the Giants is bent out of shape because the Giants signed Nate Solder from New England. He skipped voluntary workouts.

Flowers is getting moved to the right side, and he is not happy about it. In fact, safety Landon Collins got in hot water for saying so on the radio. That didn't sit well with head coach Pat Shurmur .

Flowers shouldn't be ticked off because of what we just discussed.

If Flowers is mad over not getting a fifth-year extension, or money going to a different tackle, or the prospect of learning a new position, that I get.

But the notion that you can't get a good contract to play on the right side vs. the left, that's nuts. Just look at Lane Johnson and his five-year, $56 million deal in Philadelphia.

Is this really gonna work, Ravens?

In an effort to solve a "disconnect" with their fans, the Ravens are ... dropping beer prices one whole dollar?

Well, I'm on board for one more season of Joe Flacco's offense, then.

Actually, you may need a few extra beers to get through that.

Seriously. The Ravens are concerned that attendance is becoming an issue. Not from a tickets-sold perspective. The Ravens have sold out every game at M&T Bank Stadium. But the vast amount of no-shows is becoming an issue.

According to a recent ESPN story, those empty seats are likely tied to a three-year non-playoff malaise and the anthem protest debate.

So a $6 slice of pizza as opposed to an $8 slice of pizza is going to change that?

According to that ESPN post, this worked in Atlanta when it came to Falcons fans spending more at the concession stands. But is it really going to help Baltimore attendance?

If Baltimore fans are turned off by recent mediocre results and the anthem protests, are those hard-line stances suddenly going to be mollified because you can buy a cheaper hot dog?

C'mon. Just win games and people will show up.

Best news of the week

Huge news in the television world.

Bigger than "Roseanne" coming back. Bigger than "that Gabby girl from Munhall" on "American Idol."

The Browns are going to be the subject of HBO's behind-the-scenes NFL show, "Hard Knocks!"

Clear out the DVR!

All that dysfunction unfettered on HBO. Where do I sign up?

Cocky rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield strutting about like he owns the place already. Hue Jackson fumbling around to figure out his elbow from his ... you know what. Josh Gordon "mentoring" Antonio Callaway.

This is fantastic.

By the way, the last three teams to do "Hard Knocks" have failed to improve on their previous season's record.

So there you have it, 0-16 for Cleveland again.

Safety last?

Aside from the Steelers signing Morgan Burnett and Houston grabbing Tyrann Mathieu, the safety market has been slow. Now, it seems as if some players are finally getting a look.

This week, the Colts spoke with Tre Boston and Kenny Vaccaro. Either one could provide depth as Malik Hooker (New Castle) recovers from an ACL injury.

Vaccaro is also talking to the Jets .

Should he go elsewhere — such as Indy — New York may want to kick the tires on Eric Reid, Boston, or Tyvon Branch.