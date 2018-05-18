Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Enjoy these images of a frustrated Alex Ovechkin

Tim Benz | Friday, May 18, 2018, 7:36 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

In today's "First Call," it's gotten tight in the Stanley Cup playoffs' Eastern Conference final. A couple of stupid college basketball ideas. A puking pitcher. And the Derrius Guice of hockey.

Slip, slippin' away

Hey remember a long time ago when the Washington Capitals had a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final, and the Washington fan base was brimming with confidence?

Yeah, me either.

The Caps lost to Tampa at home again Thursday, 4-2. The feeling is that these Caps are reverting back to being the Caps of old.

Let's hope these people are right.

This photo says it all.

Game 5 is back in Tampa Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Stupid college basketball idea No. 1

The ACC is promoting the idea of expansion for the NCAA tournament from 68 teams to 72 .

March Madness was once one of the few perfect things in sports. I have no idea why college basketball keeps trying to mess with it. Bigger is not better.

The notion is to basically create "a second Dayton" somewhere out west. In other words, another pod of First Four teams.

So then, presumably, every No. 16 seed would be a play-in-game winner, as would every No. 11 or 12 seed.

OK, I guess that's more equitable for the bracket. It also helps some of those clubs who have to play in Dayton on a Tuesday and then get to a western regional by Thursday.

But, c'mon. Let's be clear about this. All this proposal is intended to do is to help more big conference schools that had mediocre seasons get into the Big Dance.

I still don't like the First Four games. I think I've watched one. And it was this year because I went to Syracuse and the Orange were in it.

The funny thing to me is that Jim Larranaga, Miami's coach, pointed to college football as the example as to why college hoops should do this since there are so many more bowl games.

Right. Because all those 6-6 teams playing in meaningless bowls is a good thing, Jim?

Stupid college hoops idea No. 2

The ACC coaches' second brilliant idea is to move the 3-point line back.

Why?

As Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting news suggests , there is no statistical data to suggest that moving the line back will decrease the college kid's likelihood of attempting the shot.

Nor is there much data to indicate why fewer 3-point shots will help college basketball. If the goal is to bring back more post play, then why are they also proposing widening the lane?

This is assuming that the NCAA would adopt the international 3-point line, which is 5 inches back from the NCAA line.

The current NCAA line is a foot back from what it was a decade ago.

Puking relief pitcher

Pirates fans, remember how you used to feel like throwing up every time Tony Watson attempted to close a game?

Well, this pitcher must feel the same way about himself.

Did the announcer really just say "gut it out" in that clip? Ugh.

Please tell me no one hit the ball back up the middle and through that puke. Someone call the janitor to throw down the wood chips!

I hope the middle infielders have strong stomachs, or else we might get a "Stand by Me" situation here.

Another video-game-addict draft choice

Remember when rumors came out that one of the reasons LSU running back Derrius Guice slipped on NFL draft boards is that he is addicted to video games?

According to Jeff Marek on the Sportsnet.ca "31 Thoughts" podcast, there is an unnamed hockey prospect who is dealing with the same issue.

Apparently this kid is a former first-round draft choice. Marek wouldn't say who it is or what team owns his rights.

But apparently the kid is hooked so badly, he plays video games all night, doesn't sleep, and his performance on the ice may be affected.

Alex Ovechkin breaks his stick over the crossbar after Tampa Bay scored an empty-net goal during the third period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 17, 2018 in Washington.
Getty Images
