Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Fleury vs. Ovechkin. Reaves vs. Wilson. All kinds of fun in Stanley Cup Final.

Tim Benz | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury will face each other in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.
AP Photos
Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury will face each other in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Updated 9 hours ago

Washington beat Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final Wednesday.

The Capitals will play the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. That means Alexander Ovechkin against Marc-Andre Fleury. That also means we will have the privilege of seeing this about 100 times before Game 1 on Monday.

And this one maybe 101 times.

Maybe this one a few thousand.

We may also get Ryan Reaves against Tom Wilson in a fight. Because as we all know — let's say it all together — "the Pens definitely would've beaten Washington if Reaves had still been a Penguin to beat up Wilson."

We saw that matchup back in 2013 when Reaves was still in St. Louis.

It happened again in 2014.

Frankly, neither was as entertaining as Wilson against Braydon Coburn last night. Here's how it started .

Here's how it went after they got out of the penalty box.

And here's the whole thing .

You know what? Even if it perpetuates the "Reaves would've made the difference" myth, I would love to see Reaves beat the snot out of Wilson.

Related Content
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals storm past Lightning, into Stanley Cup Final 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alex Ovechkin scored early, and Andre Burakovsky added two second-period goals to help the Washington Capitals put a decade of playoff ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me