Fleury vs. Ovechkin. Reaves vs. Wilson. All kinds of fun in Stanley Cup Final.

Washington beat Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final Wednesday.

The Capitals will play the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. That means Alexander Ovechkin against Marc-Andre Fleury. That also means we will have the privilege of seeing this about 100 times before Game 1 on Monday.

And this one maybe 101 times.

Maybe this one a few thousand.

We may also get Ryan Reaves against Tom Wilson in a fight. Because as we all know — let's say it all together — "the Pens definitely would've beaten Washington if Reaves had still been a Penguin to beat up Wilson."

We saw that matchup back in 2013 when Reaves was still in St. Louis.

It happened again in 2014.

Frankly, neither was as entertaining as Wilson against Braydon Coburn last night. Here's how it started .

Here's how it went after they got out of the penalty box.

Tom Wilson comes out and the box for fighting and immediately gets into another fight. GIVE ME MORE pic.twitter.com/HUBmRucmMH — Joe Schiller (@JoeSchillerNFL) May 24, 2018

And here's the whole thing .

Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn drop the gloves in a spirited tilt. It's more than just a game ... #Game7 pic.twitter.com/d8ATiIZXrK — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) May 24, 2018

You know what? Even if it perpetuates the "Reaves would've made the difference" myth, I would love to see Reaves beat the snot out of Wilson.