Breakfast with Benz

First call: Senquez Golson gets cut again; McCutchen whiffs on catching fly ball

Tim Benz | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 7:46 a.m.
Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson works out during organized team activities Wednesday, May 25, 2016, on the South Side.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson works out during organized team activities Wednesday, May 25, 2016, on the South Side.

Updated 7 hours ago

Failed Steeler quickly booted in Oakland

What!? What did Martavis do already?

Ha! Made you look. No. It's not Martavis Bryant. And no, that wasn't a click bait tease because, well, you are here already.

Senquez Golson, the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2015 draft who has yet to appear in an NFL game, was cut by the Raiders on Wednesday.

First, a foot injury wiped him out in 2016. Then the Steelers released him in 2017. As for his future, it may not include the NFL.

Cut me some slack. If I had said: "Golson washes out again," no one would've been surprised, right?

Oh, Cutch

Golson isn't the only former Pittsburgher to have a tough day. Watch Andrew McCutchen channel his inner Gregory Polanco on this Yuli Gurriel fly ball to right field yesterday in Houston.

Carlos Correa scored from first on the play. Houston went on to win 4-1.

McCutchen also has been slumping lately. He's 4 for his last 30.

Hey, me, get moving!

So the Astros have their own version of the racing presidents. And George W. Bush was on hand to root himself on.

This must be what Santa Claus feels like when he watches the Thanksgiving Day parade.

Bet he can't do that again

Oh, wait. He had done it already.

Twins infielder Brian Dozier belted this wall ball yesterday in Minnesota.

One in a million shot, Doc. One in a million. Except, it wasn't. Because Dozier has done it before.

Bad read, Lenny

Former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra is accused of pulling a gun on and Uber Driver.

In and of itself, that's a bad idea. It was a worse idea given how the Uber driver pulled right into a police station.

