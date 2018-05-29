Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Was Anthony Rizzo's takeout slide really the 'perfect' play?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo slides into Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the eighth inning Monday, May 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
If you missed yesterday's Pirates game, you missed a lot.

Well, not from the Bucco bats. They managed only two hits.

But the Pirates get smoked 7-0 by the Cubs. And this play happened at home plate.

That's a takeout slide. Period. Anthony Rizzo didn't need to do it. He went out of his way to make contact. He was strictly trying to break up a double play. He was hitting a guy who couldn't see what was coming. He prioritized contact with the fielder over making the slide towards the base, even though he did end up touching home plate.

I'm not calling it dirty. I'm calling it illegal. Whereas the Cubs' manager Joe Maddon — he of plantar fasciitis fame — called it the "perfect" play.

He went onto say that this is how kids should be taught how to play the game.

"That's how you should teach your kids to slide and break up a double play — the catcher's got to clear a path," Maddon said. "You have to teach proper technique. He's got to get out farther, he's got to keep his foot on the plate clear because that's absolutely what can happen. And you know why? Because it happened to me and the same thing happened — the ball went down the right field corner. My concern there was that they were going to attempt to review it in the same way you review it at second base, whereas there's no base sticking up that you can hold on to.

Really? We should be teaching kids to do that?

The Pirates didn't throw at Rizzo in retaliation when they had the chance in the ninth inning. That may have led to this confrontation between David Freese and Joey Cora in the dugout.

Chris Adamski covered the game for TribLIVE. He joined me to talk about it in our Dr. Phone Fix Podcast. We debated that moment, the slide, and the Pirates recent struggles.

Also, hear the audio first hand from Clint Hurdle and Maddon. Plus get the direct quotes from Diaz and Rizzo.

