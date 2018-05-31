With Game 2 performances, ex-Penguins again take center stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final had some pretty fantastic moments. As has been the case tracking the Golden Knights and the Capitals, many of them involved former Penguins.

It was "game on" early between Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin with a tenacious water fight.

About two minutes into the game, Fleury had to be sharp, making this sprawling stop on T.J. Oshie.

Fleury saved 23 of 26 shots on the night. Former Penguin James Neal batted this puck out of the glove of Dmitry Orlov to get the scoring going midway through the first.

Thanks to goals from Lars Eller and Ovechkin, though, Washington was holding a 2-1 lead at the halfway point of the second period. That's when another former Pittsburgh Cup winner, Brooks Orpik, scored the eventual game winner.

Watch that all the way through. The puck actually bounced off the ice and off the post to get by Fleury. It took that kind of good luck for Orpik to finally score. That tally snapped a drought of 220 games. Look at this research from ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan.

Alex Ovechkin scored 116 goals between Brook Orpik goals. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 31, 2018

The Golden Knights made it 3-2 thanks to Shea Theodore. But Braden Holtby stole the show with two minutes left. This will likely be considered the greatest save in Capitals' history if they go on to win the Cup.

Heck, it probably should be considered as such regardless of whether they win it or not. That was unreal. Alex Tuch will be seeing that in his nightmares for years to come if Vegas doesn't win. Here's how Holtby described it afterward.

Alex Ovechkin's face on the bench after save was my favorite part.

The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 is 8 p.m. Saturday in Washington.