Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

With Game 2 performances, ex-Penguins again take center stage

Tim Benz | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The Capitals' Brooks Orpik is congratulated by teammate Brett Connolly after scoring a second-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Brooks Orpik is congratulated by teammate Brett Connolly after scoring a second-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Golden Knights' James Neal scores a first-period goal against the Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Getty Images
The Golden Knights' James Neal scores a first-period goal against the Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Updated 9 hours ago

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final had some pretty fantastic moments. As has been the case tracking the Golden Knights and the Capitals, many of them involved former Penguins.

It was "game on" early between Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin with a tenacious water fight.

About two minutes into the game, Fleury had to be sharp, making this sprawling stop on T.J. Oshie.

Fleury saved 23 of 26 shots on the night. Former Penguin James Neal batted this puck out of the glove of Dmitry Orlov to get the scoring going midway through the first.

Thanks to goals from Lars Eller and Ovechkin, though, Washington was holding a 2-1 lead at the halfway point of the second period. That's when another former Pittsburgh Cup winner, Brooks Orpik, scored the eventual game winner.

Watch that all the way through. The puck actually bounced off the ice and off the post to get by Fleury. It took that kind of good luck for Orpik to finally score. That tally snapped a drought of 220 games. Look at this research from ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan.

The Golden Knights made it 3-2 thanks to Shea Theodore. But Braden Holtby stole the show with two minutes left. This will likely be considered the greatest save in Capitals' history if they go on to win the Cup.

Heck, it probably should be considered as such regardless of whether they win it or not. That was unreal. Alex Tuch will be seeing that in his nightmares for years to come if Vegas doesn't win. Here's how Holtby described it afterward.

Alex Ovechkin's face on the bench after save was my favorite part.

The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 is 8 p.m. Saturday in Washington.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me