Tim Benz: It's time for sports to scale back use of replay

After three days of dialogue over what it may take for the benches to clear between the Cubs and Pirates in the wake of Anthony Rizzo's takeout slide of Elias Diaz, this was the flashpoint.

That's what it took. A pitcher sliding into second base. Then nothing really happened anyway.

Wow. What a sport.

Let's move on from the debate over what was right or wrong about the slide. I'm done going down that path. Jason Kendall had a stupid opinion over what Diaz did wrong at home plate as a catcher on Monday. I don't want to inspire quotes from Pat Mears as to what Baez did wrong as a shortstop.

Instead, let's talk about the replay flap after that. I was listening to the game on the radio. Here was my listening experience as a baseball fan, trying to follow along.

After the slide, it appeared that the league office was reviewing the play. Initially, it was announced on the Pirates radio broadcast that the Cubs were challenging.

That, of course, seemed painfully ironic given that Joe Maddon had called a much more egregious slide from Anthony Rizzo "the perfect play" on Monday.

Quickly, it was made clear that wasn't the case. Instead, it was stated on the radio that it was a "crew chief" review.

After a few more moments of confusion, you could hear in the background that the press box announcement clearly stated: "After review, it's not a reviewable play."

Not kidding. That's what was announced. "After review, it is not a reviewable play."

That was said. Out loud. In a stadium and in a press box with thousands of witnesses. Al Riveron can't even make this stuff up. What kind of bizzare sports world do we live in?

There is no bigger advocate for replay than me. I was one of the first to call for it in all sports. I'm one of the last holdouts to keep replay in all sports.

But there is too much of it. It's too confusing. And a lot of times, the officials viewing the replays are so galled that they have to make these calls, they don't even make the right ones anyway.

So here are some confessions of a replay advocate.

I'm waving the white flag. It's time to scale back replay. I'm ready for human error. And I'll live with some blown calls on the field, even if those blown calls decide games.

This has simply become a "grass isn't always greener" scenario. It took me a while to have that become clear. But now it is.

I never bought the "human error" argument. Why live with human error if technology could eliminate that?

I still believe this. But the rules about when that technology is allowed to be implemented, and who is allowed to ask for it, and at what points in games those requests can be made, has simply become too cumbersome.

Especially in baseball.

As fan, even as a media member paid to cover the sport, I freely admit that I have no idea game-to-game who is allowed to challenge what kind of play and when. I don't know when a manager is allowed to challenge. I don't know when the umpires are allowed to ask. And I don't know when the league office is allowed to demand one, or if they are at all.

I should be embarrassed by that. But I was listening to last night's game ­— and watching Monday's, for that matter ­­— when the umpires, the league and the team managers seemed to share in my confusion.