First call: Steelers make good move with throwbacks; Aaron Donald is going to be very rich

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call": The Steelers throwback jerseys look like they will be a hit, the latest on the Damarious Randall jersey tweet and Aaron Donald is going to make ... how much?!

Good call

It appears that the Steelers made the right choice by going with the 1978 uniforms as their throwback jerseys this year.

Those hideous bumble bee outfits grew on some people. I'm glad they are gone. I hated them more and more every season. Anything would have been better. But these are great .

Frankly, they aren't that different from the current jerseys. But those block numbers look so much better. I've never been a fan of the rounded digits.

Based on this poll I posted, many of you seem to agree.

The Steelers are going with the 1978 throwback uniforms for the Oct 28 game vs Cleveland. — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) May 30, 2018

The Steelers will wear the jersey for the Oct. 28 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The club streamed the announcement live on Facebook.

Somewhere, Antonio Brown is laughing at that.

Why we need 'Hard Knocks'

As we told you when Jarvis Landry popped off about being the best receiver in football, this is why the Browns are going to be perfect as the subject matter on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Cleveland safety Damarious Randall tweeted that he'd buy a Cavaliers jersey for every person that retweeted his post if LeBron James and company won the NBA title. At last check, he was coming close to a million retweets and was on track toward having one of the most retweeted posts of all time.

He has since said, "Obviously he was joking."

The estimated bill was coming close to $20 million at last check.

Aaron Donald is going to make how much?!

We've known for two years now that Aaron Donald was due a huge pay day. Whether that was from the Rams or somewhere else, he was destined to break the bank since many consider him to be the best front-seven defensive player in football.

Now, according to a CBSsports.com story , the former Pitt Panther and Khalil Mack of the Raiders are both likely to become the first $20-million-per-year non-quarterbacks in football history.

As the Steelers defense has evolved beyond a traditional 3-4 look, I thought that opened the window for them to make a run at bringing home the Penn Hills product in free agency.

But the price tag against the cap may be slamming it shut.

This seems weird

You aren't going to find a bigger Syracuse basketball fan than me.

In fact, with the news that Tyus Battle is coming back to college for one more year, I dropped to my knees and wept yesterday.

But then I saw this. For as much as I like Jim Boeheim as my alma mater's coach, I'm pretty sure I'd hate him as one of my bosses in radio.

Anyone else see that as weird? A coach partially controlling the flagship radio outlet that covers his team?

Eh, who are we kidding? It's just more of an overt relationship than exists in most radio-team contracts anyway. Might as well put it out there for everyone to judge.