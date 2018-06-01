Tim Benz: How to fix replays, reviews in every sport

On Thursday, I gave you my "come to Jesus moment" as an advocate for replay . That "upon further review, the play is not reviewable" explanation in the Pirates-Cubs game after Joe Musgrove's slide was a breaking point for me.

I still want replay in sports because the officials miss too much, and it is naive to think we will be happier as fans if we ignore technology available to us.

However, I do think we can make implementation of replay more streamlined, less confusing and less intrusive.

Sport-to-sport, here's how.

Baseball

Allow fair or foul to be replayed. Safe or out. Catch or no catch. And fan interference. That's it. Reviews for blocking the plate and illegal slides are obviously too confusing. That's an area where we are just going to have to live with the umpire interpretation.

One challenge per game, per team. You get to keep challenging until it is proven the umpires got it right and you shouldn't have challenged. Then you lose your challenge.

After that, the umpires don't decide if there is a challenge or not. The league office does. They buzz down if they want to review from the "war room."

Hockey

Forget offsides and goalie interference challenges. Those are done. Yes. I'm at that point. If another Danny Briere goal happens, it happens.

Goal-or-no-goal should still be reviewed. But base it only on the puck crossing the goal line and a potential high stick. Common sense for a "disappearing puck" — ahem, Patric Hornqvist versus Washington — should be applied. The replay should come only from the opposing team's bench. And if they lose the challenge, they give the other team a power play.

If a team doesn't have a challenge left, but the league catches a massive oversight, it should buzz to the refs and be allowed to review it.

Also, review for the puck being deflected off a stick or the glass on a delay of game call. That's a simple one.

Basketball

Basketball is the most basic. Keep replay to help determine possession in terms of a player staying in play or stepping out of bounds, a player beating the clock with a shot or not, and whether a shot was a 3-pointer.

If there is confusion as to who gets tagged with a foul, that should be able to be determined via replay, too.

But things like what happened Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers with Lebron James' block-or-charge call , I'm dubious about.

In this case, I think replay was used properly and they eventually did the right thing by overturning the call. But I only want to see these calls made in the last two minutes. Don't ever extend that window.

Also, ditch replay for the flagrant/non flagrant elbows and fouls. This slows the game to a crawl, and I'm convinced officials talk themselves into seeing things they don't really see when they watch those replays fifteen times trying to determine intent.

Football

Here's where it gets complicated.

• Yes, keep replay for fumbles, down by contact and catches. Also, it should be utilized for in-bounds or out-of-bounds.

• I'd also say replay should be allowable for matters of the clock. Things such as: did a play get off before the play clock or game clock expired? If for some reason the clock malfunctions during a play, let replay fix that, too.

• Initially, I want to say keep replay out of the targeting/blow-to-the-head debate because of the basketball explanation laid out above. My inclination is to say, if no call is made on the field, then it shouldn't be reviewed. But if a call is made on the field and player is flagged and/or ejected for a blow to the head, it should be checked by replay.

• No, don't involve replay for pass-interference calls as has been recently debated. Like the offsides argument in hockey, I'm at the point where "less is more" with replay. And this qualifies as more. So keep it out in this case.

Largely, my issue isn't with what can and can't be replayed in football. My issue is with how often replay is used. I hate automatic booth reviews on every turnover and every touchdown. I'm not even a fan of automatic reviews in the last two minutes anymore.

I get the premise that scoring plays and changes of possession are more important. Hence, a team shouldn't be overtly penalized for being unable to challenge a potential tie-breaking score in the fourth quarter simply because they lost a first-quarter challenge.

Keep that mentality in mind. But regardless of time and score, I think this is where the element of "I know it when I see it" or "only review the most egregious missed calls" manifest.

This is where the Jesse James overturned touchdown would come into play. I'm not sure the Patriots challenge that play on their own. The replay booth actively looked for something wrong on that score, and found it. Barely.

No play should be reviewed unless a coach challenges a call. If the opponent doesn't notice something wrong, the league itself shouldn't fish around to find something on its own.

If a team has already lost its timeout because of a failed challenge, it should still be allowed to challenge a touchdown or turnover. But, as a deterrent to blind hope red flags being thrown, a 15-yard penalty on the change of possession should be assessed if a team challenges and loses.

These aren't perfect answers either. They are better compromises, though, as we try to keep replay in sports to help the officials get better results without all the mass controversy and confusion.