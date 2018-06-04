Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

It's the Browns, so of course LB Mychal Kendricks' signing is a circus

Tim Benz | Monday, June 4, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
Mychal Kendricks reacts in front of the Bills Zay Jones after his interception in the first quarter of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 17, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
For a while, this looked like it had "Cleveland Browns" written all over it.

On Sunday, reports surfaced from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that the Browns were going to sign Mychal Kendricks.

The former Eagles linebacker is someone we have suggested should be a target of the Steelers .

Once that tweet came out, though, Kendricks fired back.

Kendricks was approached by a reporter from Minnesota to find out what was going on. His brother plays for the Vikings and he visited with that club too. Kendricks then went on a profanity-laced response to the story.

But Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot had similar information. Yahoo.com then jumped in saying that a deal hadn't been finalized yet but the Browns were likely going to land Kendricks.

So, at this point — especially after how that A.J. McCarron deal went down — you were right to wonder if the Browns were about to have this one blow up on them, too. Especially after you saw this.

However, it appears Kendricks will sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal in Cleveland, after all.

Based on Chris Tomasson's story , I got the impression Kendricks was probably mad that reports of a finalized deal came out while he was still negotiating with other teams. Maybe because it hurt his ability to get more money elsewhere.

At least he was level-headed about it, huh? Yeesh!

So maybe the Steelers saved themselves a headache on Kendricks. But they also may have missed out on a good linebacker for their evolving defense that came in at only $3.5 million for one season.

