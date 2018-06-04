It's the Browns, so of course LB Mychal Kendricks' signing is a circus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For a while, this looked like it had "Cleveland Browns" written all over it.

On Sunday, reports surfaced from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that the Browns were going to sign Mychal Kendricks.

Sources: The #Browns are signing free agent LB Mychal Kendricks to a 1-year deal, bolstering their linebacking group late in the offseason. Along with Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, it could be one of the most talented in football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2018

The former Eagles linebacker is someone we have suggested should be a target of the Steelers .

Once that tweet came out, though, Kendricks fired back.

You will never have my respect — Mychal Kendricks (@MychalKendricks) June 3, 2018

Kendricks was approached by a reporter from Minnesota to find out what was going on. His brother plays for the Vikings and he visited with that club too. Kendricks then went on a profanity-laced response to the story.

Mychal Kendricks on report he is signing with the Browns: 1/2: "No, it's not accurate. I don't know who the (bleep) said that. That (bleep) is (bleep). Whoever said that (bleep) is (bleep). That's all I have to say, man. I'm not really talking to anybody else about it... — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 3, 2018

LB Mychal Kendricks on report he's signing with the Browns, 2/2. ' It's (bleep). I don't like people like that. I don't respect people like that. And that's all I have to say.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 3, 2018

But Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot had similar information. Yahoo.com then jumped in saying that a deal hadn't been finalized yet but the Browns were likely going to land Kendricks.

So, at this point — especially after how that A.J. McCarron deal went down — you were right to wonder if the Browns were about to have this one blow up on them, too. Especially after you saw this.

I called free-agent LB Mychal Kendricks to ask him about the Yahoo Sports report tonight that he has agreed to a one-year deal with Cleveland with a maximum value of $3.5 million. He hung up. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 4, 2018

However, it appears Kendricks will sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal in Cleveland, after all.

Source confirms to the Pioneer Press that the Yahoo Sports report is accurate. Mychal Kendricks, who visited the #Vikings last week, will sign a one-year deal with Cleveland that could be worth as much as $3.5 million. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 4, 2018

Based on Chris Tomasson's story , I got the impression Kendricks was probably mad that reports of a finalized deal came out while he was still negotiating with other teams. Maybe because it hurt his ability to get more money elsewhere.

At least he was level-headed about it, huh? Yeesh!

So maybe the Steelers saved themselves a headache on Kendricks. But they also may have missed out on a good linebacker for their evolving defense that came in at only $3.5 million for one season.