Pirates fans not exactly on board with Jung Ho Kang's comeback

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It appears a little more time needs to pass before the Pirates are going to have a clear public relations path towards welcoming Jung Ho Kang back to the Pittsburgh.

Kang missed all of 2017 after getting a third DUI in South Korea. For a while, Kang couldn't get a visa. But now, he has one, and he is working his way back towards the majors.

The infielder has two home runs and seven RBIs in two games. He did all of this last night.

Jung Ho Kang update in Bradenton -- 4-for-5 today for Bradenton Kang has hit 2-run homer, 3 singles, 3 Runs batted in and a stolen base.. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) June 5, 2018

You might think Pirates fans would be excited about that. But the reaction was mixed.

how many beers? — Nate K (@bobbles412) June 5, 2018

Don't need him. — livinglarge (@mkurb9517) June 5, 2018

Blood alcohol level .38 — Mr Ball O Sunshine (@googiebah) June 5, 2018

OK. What I'm gathering here is we aren't exactly on to "forgive and forget" or "everybody deserves a second chance" territory yet.

Frankly, I'm all right with that. Many times, I think we are so quick to play the redemption song that we forget about the whole "earning your way back" part. That's supposedly the most important chapter, right?

Let's also not forget that some people are still dubious of that sexual assault allegation in Chicago that never manifested in charges.

The Pirates should take heed of this. Clearly, not everyone is in a rush to see Jung Ho Kang back in Pittsburgh. Maybe they never will be. Clearly, at least a few wounds need to heal before this process gets rushed along. Because the Pirates, not exactly renowned for effectively selling spin on a matter, might have a tougher time pulling off this resurrection than, say, trying to con us all into believing the return on the Andrew McCutchen trade was decent.

Oh, by the way, there's the baseball angle to all of this. A hot start in Bradenton means very little. Remember, Kang was so bad in the Dominican league this winter (.143 in 24 games) that his club released him.

Sadly, that's where the nexus is probably going to occur. Even though the two topics have nothing to do with one another, that's when we'll probably see the tide change when it comes to public sentiment about Kang.

If he keeps playing well in the minors, and the Pirates keep struggling (Sean Rodriguez, in particular), then you watch. The cries of "why are we in a hurry to bring this guy back" will turn into "what are they waiting for."

That could take all of a month if those two arcs keep going in their current directions.

For the record, I don't want to act like I'm above the fray.